Victoria vs Queensland, 17th Match at Melbourne, Sheffield Shield, Dec 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match, Melbourne, December 06 - 09, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Victoria
D
W
L
W
W
Queensland
D
L
D
D
L
Match centre Ground time: 12:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
VIC10 M • 627 Runs • 36.88 Avg • 51.35 SR
VIC9 M • 607 Runs • 37.94 Avg • 51.57 SR
QLD9 M • 712 Runs • 54.77 Avg • 53.85 SR
QLD10 M • 616 Runs • 38.5 Avg • 42.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
VIC9 M • 42 Wkts • 2.47 Econ • 45.4 SR
VIC8 M • 24 Wkts • 2.6 Econ • 59.87 SR
QLD9 M • 34 Wkts • 3.6 Econ • 48.94 SR
10 M • 24 Wkts • 3.51 Econ • 75.75 SR
Squad
VIC
QLD
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|6,7,8,9 December 2024 - day (4-day match)
