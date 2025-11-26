Bangladesh look to fine-tune their prep for T20 World Cup

Ireland have a chance to redeem themselves after going down to Bangladesh in the Test series 2-0, with the three-match T20I series, starting on Thursday in Chattogram. Here's a look at some of the key points to ponder.

Bangladesh's busiest year in T20Is

When Bangladesh enter the field on Thursday, they will play their 28th T20I in 2025 , making this their busiest year in the format. They go into this series without their main fast bowler, Taskin Ahmed , with the BCB having given him an NOC to play the Abu Dhabi T10 till November 30.

Bangladesh's fast bowling stocks have reached a level of quality that the team management is comfortable enough to give someone like Taskin a break. The current squad includes Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Saifuddin in the fast-bowling department. They also have their best spinners in the format - Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Nasum Ahmed - all available for selection.

Ireland look for sub-continent comfort

Ireland have played just six T20Is this year, which leaves them with a bit of a gap in form and experience. Chattogram has Bangladesh's best batting conditions, which is good news for Ireland, who couldn't quite get enough runs in the Dhaka and Sylhet Tests.

Captain Paul Stirling will have to lead from the front, as he often does in Ireland colours. The likes of Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker and Curtis Campher provide the middle-order punch. Ireland will also hope to see runs from allrounders George Dockrell and Gareth Delany, while newcomers Ben Calitz and Tim Tector will no doubt look to soak in as much experience as possible.

Consistency eludes Bangladesh

Bangladesh captain Litton Das has to step up in the run-making as the batters look for consistency in T20Is. They haven't had the best of times in 2025, particularly against West Indies last month, when they couldn't chase modest targets in Chattogram.

Saif Hassan is the man in form, as he fights for a position in the top order with Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon. Bangladesh's top order is exciting but they don't often click together. The likes of Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali will mind the middle order, while Nurul Hasan has attempted plenty of shots in his return to the T20I side recently. The selectors have picked Mahidul Islam Ankon ahead of Shamim Hossain, in an attempt to rejig the No. 4 or 5 positions.

Josh Little is back for Ireland in the T20I setup • ACB

Ireland bowlers know better

Having played a role in the Test series, the likes of Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy and Craig Young would have gained good knowledge and understanding of Bangladesh conditions. Seamers McCarthy and Young didn't play the Dhaka Test but left-arm spinner Humphreys has looked far better as the tour has progressed.

They will also welcome the addition of experienced bowlers like Mark Adair and Josh Little, who have past experience of playing in these conditions. Legspinner Ben White, too, has played in Bangladesh before, so Ireland can feel confident of possessing a handy bowling attack.

Batting first more viable in Chattogram