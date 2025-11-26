Beyond the big India stars: Five players to keep an eye on at the WPL auction

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega-auction in New Delhi on Thursday will open with a star-studded marquee set featuring Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning and Laura Wolvaardt among others. But while the big names will draw the headlines, franchises will be just as keen to secure India's rising talent, those they can build for the future.

Uncapped heading into WPL 2025 , Charani sparked an intense bidding war between Delhi Capitals [DC] and Mumbai Indians [MI] before eventually going for INR 55 lakh to DC. A left-arm spinner trusted across phases, she offers the kind of control and reliability captains crave. Her stocks have never been higher, having been instrumental in India's ODI World Cup triumph despite being an unlikely starter as late as June. Composed under pressure and rapidly rising in value, Charani is poised for an even bigger payday.

Yastika Bhatia has fully recovered from a knee injury • BCCI

Bhatia has been part of two title-winning MI squads and enjoyed intermittent success as Hayley Matthews' opening partner. But a series of injuries stalled her upward trajectory, culminating in the heartbreak of missing the World Cup due to a knee injury. With G Kamalini retained by MI, Bhatia re-enters the auction pool at a time when several teams are actively seeking an Indian wicketkeeper. The past few months have seen her complete her rehab and regain full fitness, and her dual skill set once again makes her a valuable option. As a wicketkeeper-batter, she offers immediate balance and flexibility to whichever team secures her. She last played in August, impressing in the three one-dayers for India A in Australia.

Kiran Navgire has often got UP Warriorz off to flying starts • WPL

Navgire last played for India in October 2022, but her power-hitting has remained impossible to ignore in the WPL. In 2025, she walloped a 24-ball half-century as an opener for UP Warriorz against DC . That innings briefly nudged the franchise towards considering her for retention. While that didn't materialise, an RTM card remains a realistic option. What's certain is that she won't come cheap. Navgire's stock has surged in recent months, especially in the aftermath of her record-breaking 34-ball century for Maharashtra against Punjab - the fastest in women's T20 cricket, surpassing Sophie Devine.

Vaishnavi Sharma picked up a hat-trick in India's Under-19 World Cup triumph earlier this year • ICC/Getty Images

Another rising star from Madhya Pradesh's stables after Pooja Vastrakar and Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi announced herself with a hat-trick in India's Under-19 World Cup triumph earlier this year. The 19-year-old left-arm spinner then dominated the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets in 11 games at an economy of 6.47, before backing it up with strong performances in the inter-zonal tournament. Having impressed at multiple trials, Vaishnavi is widely praised for her maturity, composure and exceptional control, qualities that mark her out as one of India's most exciting young spin prospects. Teams that don't get Charani could be lining up for Vaishnavi.

Deeya Yadav