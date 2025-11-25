Wolvaardt, Healy, Ecclestone - Which WPL team needs which superstar

Players retained: Nat Sciver-Brunt - INR 3.5 crore, Harmanpreet Kaur - INR 2.5 crore, Hayley Matthews - INR 1.75 crore, Amanjot Kaur - INR 1 crore, G Kamalini - INR 50 lakh

Money spent: INR 9.25 crore; Purse remaining: INR 5.75 crore; No RTM option available



What they need most: MI have already secured a solid batting line-up in addition to excellent all-round options in Matthews, Sciver-Brunt and Amanjot. They have a young wicketkeeper in Kamalini but will nonetheless look for an experienced one to deepen their options, along with bolstering their attack with specialist bowlers and an Indian spinner.

Potential big targets: Amelia Kerr, Kim Garth, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Ayabonga Khaka, Saika Ishaque

Players retained: Smriti Mandhana - INR 3.5 crore, Richa Ghosh - INR 2.75 crore, Ellyse Perry - INR 2 crore, Shreyanka Patil - INR 60 lakh

Money spent: INR 8.85 crore; Purse remaining: INR 6.15 crore; One RTM option available



What they need most: RCB will be looking to get a big-hitting opener to partner captain Mandhana. They will also prioritise strengthening their bowling line-up, with an experienced seamer high on the list.

Potential big targets: Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Renuka Singh, Lauren Bell, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sophie Ecclestone

Players retained: Jemimah Rodrigues - INR 2.2 crore, Shafali Verma - INR 2.2 crore. Annabel Sutherland - INR 2.2 crore, Marizanne Kapp - INR 2.2 crore, Niki Prasad - INR 50 lakh

Money spent: INR 9.3 crore; Purse remaining: INR 5.7 crore; No RTM available



What they need most: A solid opener to complement Shafali. With two high-quality pace-bowling allrounders in Sutherland and Kapp, their focus will be on building a strong spin attack and adding an experienced wicketkeeper. Having released their captain Lanning, they could also go for one of Alyssa Healy or Wolvaardt, who not only fill the opener gap but are also potential captain options.

Potential big targets: Laura Wolvaardt, Alyssa Healy, Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Phoebe Litchfield, N Shree Charani

Players retained: Ash Gardner - INR 3.5 crore, Beth Mooney - INR 2.5 crore

Money spent: INR 6 crore; Purse remaining: INR 9 crore available; Three RTM options available



What they need most: Having retained only two players, GG will focus on building an experienced lower order and a strong bowling line-up, the two departments that were their weak links last season. They will also target a few experienced Indian batters.

Potential targets: Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Nadine de Klerk, N Sree Charani, Kim Garth, Renuka Singh

Player retained: Shweta Sehrawat - INR 50 lakh

Money spent: INR 50 lakh; Purse remaining: INR 14.50 crore; Four RTM options available



What they need most: With virtually a blank slate and a purse of INR 14.50 crore, UPW will look to get several players from the marquee set. After finishing at the bottom last season, when their batting misfired until their final league game and the bowling looked out of sorts, they will be keen to add experience particularly among Indian players. They will also be in the hunt for a new captain.