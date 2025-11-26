Stats - Harmer breaks records as South Africa hand India a record-breaking thrashing
All the key numbers from South Africa's dominant 2-0 victory in India
South Africa took only 48 overs on the final day in Guwahati to wrap up a 2-0 Test series victory, their first in India since 2000. Here are the significant numbers the series:
408 runs India's margin of defeat in the second Test in Guwahati - their biggest in terms of runs. It is also South Africa's second biggest victory in Test cricket.
3 Home series in which India have been whitewashed by the visiting side. The previous two were against South Africa in 2000, and against New Zealand last year.
394 days between India's two recent Test series defeats at home - against New Zealand in 2024 and South Africa in 2025. Only once have India suffered two series defeats at home in a shorter time span: 367 days between defeats to West Indies in 1958-59 and Australia in 1959-60.
South Africa's extraordinary all-round dominance
15.5 South Africa's bowling average in this series is the second best for any team in a Test series in India (minimum of two matches).
It is also the second-best series average for South Africa bowlers, behind the 13.92 in West Indies in 2021.
13.04 The difference between South Africa's batting average and bowling average in the series against India. Only three teams have had a higher difference in series of more than two matches in India, but none in the last 50 years.
India's sorry batting
201 India's first-innings total in Guwahati was the only time they scored more than 200 in this series. It is the second-lowest 'highest total' for India in a series with two or more Tests. The lowest is 161 on the tour of New Zealand in 2002.
India's batting average of 16.39 in this series against South Africa is their second lowest in a Test series. 58 Yashasvi Jaiswal's first-innings score in Guwahati was the highest for India in this series - the joint-lowest 'highest individual score' for India in a Test series of two-plus matches.
Simon Harmer wrecks India
8.94 Simon Harmer's bowling average for 17 wickets in the series - the best average for South Africa in a Test series and the second best for anyone in India for a minimum of 15 wickets.
27 Test wickets for Harmer in India, the most for South Africa going past Dale Steyn's 26 scalps. Harmer's average in India is 15.03, the best among all players with 25-plus wickets.
Harmer now has 69 wickets in 14 Tests, the most by a South Africa spinner in their first 14 Tests, going past Hugh Tayfield's 67, and the third most overall behind Vernon Philander (78) and Fanie de Villiers (70).
Markram and Jansen break records
9 Catches for Aiden Markram in the Guwahati Test - the most by a fielder in a Test match, going past Ajinkya Rahane's eight against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2015.
10 Players with a score of 90 or more and haul of six wickets or more in a men's Test before Marco Jansen in Guwahati. Jansen is only the third South African to achieve this double, and the first since 1902.
11 Test wins as captain for Temba Bavuma, the most by any captain without a defeat. Bavuma has led South Africa in 12 Tests so far - only Ray Illingworth (19), Sunil Gavaskar (18), Mike Brearley (15) and Mike Smith (14) led in more Tests before a loss.
The Guwahati Test was Bavuma's eighth consecutive win as captain, the longest winning streak since Ricky Ponting's 16 between 2005 and 2008. No other captain won more than six consecutive Tests for South Africa.
10.07 B Sai Sudharsan's strike rate in the fourth innings, where he scored 14 off 139 balls. Only one batter has a slower innings of more than 100 balls in Tests for India - 8.28 by Yashpal Sharma, when he faced 157 balls for 13 against Australia in Adelaide in 1981 (where balls faced data is available).
17 Indian wickets lost to catches in Guwahati - equalling the most such dismissals for them in a home Test. All ten wickets in India's first innings fell to catches; only the fifth such instance at home.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo