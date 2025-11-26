Stats - Harmer breaks records as South Africa hand India a record-breaking thrashing

South Africa took only 48 overs on the final day in Guwahati to wrap up a 2-0 Test series victory, their first in India since 2000. Here are the significant numbers the series:

3 Home series in which India have been Home series in which India have been whitewashed by the visiting side . The previous two were against South Africa in 2000, and against New Zealand last year.

394 days between India's two recent Test series defeats at home - against New Zealand in 2024 and South Africa in 2025. Only once have India suffered two series defeats at home in a shorter time span: 367 days between defeats to West Indies in 1958-59 and Australia in 1959-60.

South Africa's extraordinary all-round dominance

15.5 South Africa's bowling average in this series is the South Africa's bowling average in this series is the second best for any team in a Test series in India (minimum of two matches).

It is also the second-best series average for South Africa bowlers , behind the 13.92 in West Indies in 2021.

13.04 The difference between South Africa's batting average and bowling average in the series against India. Only three teams have had a higher difference in series of more than two matches The difference between South Africa's batting average and bowling average in the series against India. Only three teams have had a higher difference in series of more than two matches in India , but none in the last 50 years.

India's sorry batting

201 India's first-innings total in Guwahati was the only time they scored more than 200 in this series. It is the second-lowest 'highest total' India's first-innings total in Guwahati was the only time they scored more than 200 in this series. It is the second-lowest 'highest total' for India in a series with two or more Tests. The lowest is 161 on the tour of New Zealand in 2002.

58 Yashasvi Jaiswal's first-innings score in Guwahati was the highest for India in this series - the joint-lowest 'highest individual score' India's batting average of 16.39 in this series against South Africa is their second lowest in a Test series.Yashasvi Jaiswal's first-innings score in Guwahati was the highest for India in this series - the joint-lowest 'highest individual score' for India in a Test series of two-plus matches.

Simon Harmer finished the series with 17 wickets at an average of 8.94 • BCCI

Simon Harmer wrecks India

Harmer now has 69 wickets in 14 Tests, the most by a South Africa spinner in their first 14 Tests, going past Hugh Tayfield's 67, and the third most overall behind Vernon Philander (78) and Fanie de Villiers (70).

Marco Jansen scored 93 in South Africa's first innings, and took 6 for 48 in India's first innings in Guwahati • AFP/Getty Images

Markram and Jansen break records

10 Players with a score of 90 or more and haul of six wickets or more Players with a score of 90 or more and haul of six wickets or more in a men's Test before Marco Jansen in Guwahati. Jansen is only the third South African to achieve this double, and the first since 1902.

11 Test wins as captain for Test wins as captain for Temba Bavuma , the most by any captain without a defeat. Bavuma has led South Africa in 12 Tests so far - only Ray Illingworth (19), Sunil Gavaskar (18), Mike Brearley (15) and Mike Smith (14) led in more Tests before a loss.

The Guwahati Test was Bavuma's eighth consecutive win as captain, the longest winning streak since Ricky Ponting's 16 between 2005 and 2008. No other captain won more than six consecutive Tests for South Africa.