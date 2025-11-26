'Can't take anything for granted' - Pant rues missed chances after 2-0 clean sweep

"They [South Africa] definitely played better cricket, but at the same time, in cricket you can't take anything for granted," Pant said at the post-match presentation. "You can play at home or away, but at the same time, cricket demands that determination and that extra.

"There are moments in the game where you need to capitalise [on] it as a team, as a batting unit. But as a team, we didn't capitalise on those enough for a longer period of time, and that cost us the whole series."

In the second Test in Guwahati , where Pant took over captaincy from the injured Shubman Gill, India let South Africa get away and post 489 after they had the visitors at 246 for 6 at one point.

This was India's second series defeat in their previous three home series. Last year, they suffered an unprecedented 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand, which ended a proud run of 17 straight home-series wins over a 12-year period. Pant called on India to stick together and find a way past this rut.