Left in the dark, T20I captain Litton calls out selectors over Shamim's axing

Litton, however, said that the selectors didn't inform him or coach Phil Simmons about such a decision.

"I think it would have been better if [Shamim] was in the team. But this is not my call, [it is] totally the selectors' call," Litton said. "I don't know why, but the selector dropped Shamim without giving us notice. I have known that a captain would know which player would be in the team, and which player would be out of the team. I don't see any reason behind Shamim getting dropped. It would have been better if he was in the team."

Litton also said that he has received a directive that he would have little say in squad selection. Litton, however, did not say where the instructions came from or when he got them.

"The selection panel and board has told me that I have to totally work with whatever team they have selected," Litton said. "I can't have a say about which player I want or don't want. I have known for a long time that a captain has a planning for organising the team. Recently, I have been informed that my job is to deliver something good from the field with [the] team that I have been given."

Litton, however, said that he will continue leading the side despite such conditions given to his leadership. "I won't say it is insulting, but I think the captain and coach must be informed. We don't know anything about [the selection]. If the same thing happens during the World Cup, I will try to implement with the team to the best of my ability."

"Why not Shamim [Hossain]? He performed extraordinarily in some of the series" - Litton Das • AFP/Getty Images

Litton also said "sorry" to Shamim, calling it a disappointment for the player.

"It won't disturb the team but [the situation] is disappointing," Litton said. "You can't expect the same performance in every series from every player. We have been trying to build a team for a long time. Why not Shamim? He performed extraordinarily in some of the series. Getting dropped from there, it is disappointing for Shamim.

"As a captain, I can't say anything more than sorry to Shamim. I don't expect all 15 players in my squad to perform at the same level. We have to back a player when he doesn't perform in two or three series. I am really sorry that I couldn't back him."

Shamim has had only single-digit scores in his last three T20I outings for Bangladesh, which may have prompted the selectors to drop him. Shamim, however, has made some important contributions in Bangladesh's T20I revival this year. He made 48 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in July. That innings took Bangladesh to a massive win, which is now considered as a turning point for them.

Shamim also contributed against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Asia Cup. His 22-ball 33 against Afghanistan in early October was the last time he reached double figures, before his run of three successive single-digit scores in T20Is.

Meanwhile, chief selector Gazi made a statement after Litton's comments on the non-selection of Shamim.

"Our focus should be on the Ireland series that's coming up, but because of what our captain Litton Das said at a press meet, I wanted to say a few things," Gazi said. "We held a brief meeting with the captain and coach before the Bangladesh squad for the Ireland T20Is was announced. When we asked about his opinion about Shamim Hossain, Litton Das told us that he wants Shamim in the team against Ireland. He also informed us that he spoke to the coach [Simmons], who said he also wants the same batters who played against West Indies, in the next T20I squad.