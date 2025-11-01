'The players need rest' - Litton points to crowded calendar for T20I series defeat

Litton Das has words of support for his players despite West Indies trouncing Bangladesh 3-0 in the home T20I series over the past week, only the second time in 12 bilateral home series where Bangladesh have been swept away. It came on the back of Bangladesh winning four consecutive bilateral T20I series since July this year.

Bangladesh couldn't chase down 166 and 150 in the first two matches, and West Indies then. chased down a 152-run target quite convincingly in the third game on what Roston Chase said was the best pitch in the series.

"We have proven players in the current squad," Litton said after the game. "One or two series, we can play like this. A player can go through a bad time for four or five matches. A batter knows where he has to improve. I am sure the batters will focus on those areas and consult the batting coach to make a comeback. If you change players every day, the results will be the same. A new player is unlikely to give you much more. So those who are playing cricket for a long time, it is better to go ahead with them to expect better results."

Bangladesh's batting was woeful in this T20I series, with only Tanzid Hasan hitting consecutive fifties. In the third game, only Tanzid (89) and Saif Hassan (23) crossed double-digits as they collapsed from 107 for 2 to be bowled out for 151 in 20 overs.

Litton suggested that the T20I players needed some rest.

Bangladesh have been the second-busiest team in 2025, having played 42 matches, two fewer than Pakistan. They have also played more than 40 matches in the last five calendar years and will feature in two Tests and three T20Is against Ireland in November and December to close off their 2025 tally.

"We had separate fitness and skills camps before the Netherlands series. Then we beat them at home, before we went to the Asia Cup and Afghanistan series in the UAE, and then we came home for the West Indies ODIs and T20Is," Litton listed. "Except for me - I was not in the T20 squad, so I got some time at home - most of these players were playing [continuously].

"World cricket is now far ahead, and those who bat on turning wickets play the reverse sweep. In that regard, we are a little behind. We need to work on those things. You should increase your strengths as much as possible, but when you apply it depends on your game" Litton Das

"Sometimes, the players need rest because when you play so much, many things will not go your way. When the players get a break, like now that the T20 series is over, they will get at least ten days of break to restart themselves. Then there is the Ireland series, and before that, there will be practice. I think all the players will recover well and will be able to come back well."

Litton, however, conceded that the Bangladesh batters were behind the times in terms of skill development, especially in T20Is.

"The more you develop your skill, the better you will get. Obviously our batters need to increase their skill and play all kinds of shots. We hardly have batters who play the reverse sweep, for instance," he said. "World cricket is now far ahead, and those who bat on turning wickets play the reverse sweep. In that regard, we are a little behind. We need to work on those things. You should increase your strengths as much as possible, but when you apply it depends on your game."

Litton said that someone like Jaker Ali should look to be more positive and surround himself with people he can trust to get out of his batting dip.