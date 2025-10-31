Matches (9)
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Chattogram, BAN vs WI, Oct 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Chattogram, October 31, 2025, West Indies tour of Bangladesh
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Saif Hassan
9 M • 273 Runs • 34.13 Avg • 128.77 SR
Tanzid Hasan
9 M • 215 Runs • 23.89 Avg • 125 SR
SD Hope
7 M • 150 Runs • 25 Avg • 121.95 SR
A Athanaze
4 M • 148 Runs • 37 Avg • 142.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rishad Hossain
9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 13.28 SR
Mustafizur Rahman
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.37 Econ • 16.15 SR
JO Holder
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 12 SR
AJ Hosein
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 15.73 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BAN
WI
Player
Role
Litton Das † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jaker Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahedi Hasan 
Allrounder
Mustafizur Rahman 
Bowler
Nasum Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Nurul Hasan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Parvez Hossain Emon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Saif Hassan 
Allrounder
Shamim Hossain 
Allrounder
Shoriful Islam 
Bowler
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 
Bowling Allrounder
Taskin Ahmed 
Bowler
Towhid Hridoy 
Top order Batter
Match details
Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3544
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days31 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
West Indies in Bangladesh News

Athanaze lauds bowlers, Tanzid rues batting failures in second T20I

Old problems resurface for Bangladesh, while West Indies' bowlers show they can win games even when other departments falter

Tanzid's 61 in vain as West Indies seal T20I series win

Shai Hope and Alick Athanaze scored half-centuries to set up a target of 150

'Stuck to my batting template' - Powell celebrates 100th T20I with match-winning knock

He capped the occasion with an unbeaten 44 that earned him the Player-of-the-Match award

Seales and Hosein boss powerplay as West Indies go 1-0 up

Hope and Powell led West Indies' batting turnaround before the bowlers put in a comprehensive display

Bangladesh, WI hope for batting comforts in Chattogram T20Is

Bangladesh have a chance to win their fifth bilateral T20I series on the trot, while West Indies are coming off a seven-series losing streak

