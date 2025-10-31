Matches (9)
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Chattogram, BAN vs WI, Oct 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (N), Chattogram, October 31, 2025, West Indies tour of Bangladesh
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh
W
W
W
L
L
West Indies
L
L
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAN9 M • 273 Runs • 34.13 Avg • 128.77 SR
BAN9 M • 215 Runs • 23.89 Avg • 125 SR
WI7 M • 150 Runs • 25 Avg • 121.95 SR
4 M • 148 Runs • 37 Avg • 142.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 13.28 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.37 Econ • 16.15 SR
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 12 SR
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 15.73 SR
Squad
BAN
WI
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3544
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|31 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
