West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I at Kingstown,WI vs BAN, Dec 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (N), Kingstown, December 19, 2024, Bangladesh tour of West Indies
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
L
W
NR
L
L
Bangladesh
L
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 01:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 289 Runs • 32.11 Avg • 131.96 SR
WI8 M • 178 Runs • 25.43 Avg • 152.13 SR
BAN10 M • 157 Runs • 17.44 Avg • 106.8 SR
BAN8 M • 87 Runs • 10.88 Avg • 95.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 8 Wkts • 5.87 Econ • 17.25 SR
9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.86 Econ • 21.75 SR
BAN10 M • 16 Wkts • 9.42 Econ • 12.37 SR
9 M • 15 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 12.8 SR
Squad
WI
BAN
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3075
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|19 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
West Indies vs Bangladesh News
Mahedi, Taskin help Bangladesh defend 129 to claim series
A combined bowling effort followed a powerful cameo of 35 off 17 from Shamim Hossain
Mahmud's heroic last over helps Bangladesh survive Powell's blitz
Powell's stunning 60 off 35 nearly took the hosts over the line after they were 38 for 5
West Indies, Bangladesh eye T20I improvements to close out the year
Neither team has had a great year in the format and will look to make amends
Debutant Jangoo, Carty help West Indies sweep ODI series 3-0
Four Bangladesh batters also scored fifties, with Mahmudullah and Jaker adding an unbeaten 150 for the sixth wicket, but in vain