Jaker Ali 72*, bowlers combine to give Bangladesh 3-0 sweep over West Indies

Bangladesh 189 for 7 (Jaker 72*, Parvez 39, Shepherd 2-30) beat West Indies 109 (Shepherd 33, Rishad 3-21, Mahedi 2-13) by 80 runs

Bangladesh completed their demolition of West Indies with an 80-run win in the third T20I in Arnos Vale. It resulted in their first 3-0 win in a T20I series in nearly two years, as they capped off a tough West Indies tour with a trophy in hand. They bowled West Indies out for 109, their lowest total against Bangladesh, with the margin of victory being Bangladesh's second-biggest in terms of runs.

Jaker Ali continued to be their tour's MVP, signing off with a dramatic, match-winning performance. His unbeaten 72 powered the visitors to 189 for 7, their highest score in the West Indies, before Rishad Hossain helped bowl West Indies out cheaply.

Jaker had walked off the ground when he was on 18 after a mix-up with Shamim Hossain. But the TV umpire Zahid Bassarath instead adjudged Shamim as the one dismissed, as he hadn't placed his bat inside the crease before Jaker. It sparked a dramatic turnaround, as he struck six sixes and three fours in his 41-ball knock.

Parvez sparks rapid start

Bangladesh were off to their best start with the bat in this T20I series. Parvez Hossain Emon , who replaced the injured Soumya Sarkar, went after debutant Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd in the first three overs. He struck four boundaries, while Litton Das, in woeful form, got three of his own. Parvez then launched Alzarri Joseph over wide long-on for his first six, before Litton fell for 14, his first double-figure score in seven innings in all formats.

Parvez continued to go after the fast bowlers, blasting Joseph for his second six over long-on. Next ball, though, Justin Greaves juggled a couple of times but completed Parvez's catch on the square-leg boundary. Parvez made 39 off 21 balls, giving Bangladesh their best powerplay (54 runs) of the series.

Jaker's dramatic re-entry

Bangladesh were 102 for 4 in the 14th over when Jaker struck Gudakesh Motie towards deep midwicket. Spotting Obed McCoy getting injured trying to take the catch, Jaker signaled to Shamim not to take the third run as the ball had spilled away from the injured McCoy.

Jaker and Shamim then had a communication breakdown, with both batters ending up at the striker's end, while Roston Chase broke the stumps at his end. Jaker, who ran through the striker's end, was irate with Shamim. He walked off fuming while the third umpire spotted that Jaker had indeed reached the crease before Shamim, who didn't place his bat inside the crease.

The fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite hauled Jaker, who had taken off his gears inside the dressing room, out to the middle to continue his innings. The distance between Jaker and Shamim, not looking at each other, as they crossed each other near the boundary was immense.

Jaker takes full advantage

As if one dramatic run-out was not enough, Mahedi Hasan was also run-out in the same over from Chase. Jaker, however, regrouped quickly in the following over, hitting Joseph straight down the ground for his second six. McCoy then conceded 20 runs in the 18th over when Jaker and Tanzim Hasan struck a six each; Jaker blasted him with a slog sweep, and Tanzim swung him over long-on.

Joseph then went for 25 in the last over, with Jaker hitting him for three sixes in the last four balls of the innings. It turned out to be Bangladesh's best final over of a T20I innings in their history.

West Indies in tailspin

For the third game in a row, West Indies lost half their side before reaching 50 runs . After Taskin Ahmed removed Brandon King early, like in the previous two matches, Greaves fell to Mahedi to a catch at long-on. Johnson Charles and Nicholas Pooran then struck a cluster of boundaries, as they quickly moved to 45 in the poweprlay. Pooran, however, fell to Mahedi for the third time in the T20I series, bowled off the inside edge for 15.

Rishad sends 'em packing

As if Pooran's fall was not enough, Charles then seemed slow in reaching the crease while completing the single, but Rishad Hossain's throw caught him short. Then the legspinner further got into the act, with three wickets.

Rishad had Rovman Powell caught behind in the tenth over, leaving West Indies on 60 for 6. Rishad had beaten Powell outside off stump with his lovely dipping delivery. He then had Motie caught straight down the ground as he tried to force him. Rishad had his third later in the over when Joseph gave a simple catch to Hasan Mahmud at extra cover.