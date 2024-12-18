Matches (11)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Nepal Premier League (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (2)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
SMAT (1)

West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I at Kingstown,WI vs BAN, Dec 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Kingstown, December 17, 2024, Bangladesh tour of West Indies
PrevNext
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Wed, 18 Dec
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
WI Win & Bat
BAN Win & Bat
WI Win & Bowl
BAN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 00:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Powell
9 M • 283 Runs • 35.38 Avg • 133.49 SR
E Lewis
8 M • 178 Runs • 25.43 Avg • 152.13 SR
Litton Das
10 M • 163 Runs • 18.11 Avg • 108.66 SR
Tanzid Hasan
8 M • 94 Runs • 11.75 Avg • 97.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Shepherd
8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.73 Econ • 14.8 SR
AJ Hosein
6 M • 8 Wkts • 5.91 Econ • 16.5 SR
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
9 M • 16 Wkts • 9 Econ • 12 SR
Rishad Hossain
10 M • 15 Wkts • 9.74 Econ • 13.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
BAN
Player
Role
Rovman Powell (c)
Middle order Batter
Brandon King (vc)
Top order Batter
Keacy Carty 
Batter
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Justin Greaves 
Allrounder
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Shamar Springer 
Allrounder
Match details
Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3071
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days17 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
West Indies vs Bangladesh News

Mahmud's heroic last over helps Bangladesh survive Powell's blitz

Powell's stunning 60 off 35 nearly took the hosts over the line after they were 38 for 5

Mahmud's heroic last over helps Bangladesh survive Powell's blitz

West Indies, Bangladesh eye T20I improvements to close out the year

Neither team has had a great year in the format and will look to make amends

West Indies, Bangladesh eye T20I improvements to close out the year

Debutant Jangoo, Carty help West Indies sweep ODI series 3-0

Four Bangladesh batters also scored fifties, with Mahmudullah and Jaker adding an unbeaten 150 for the sixth wicket, but in vain

Debutant Jangoo, Carty help West Indies sweep ODI series 3-0

Keacy Carty gets maiden T20I call-up for West Indies' series against Bangladesh

Johnson Charles is also back, after an injury break, but West Indies are missing some players who'll be at the BBL

Keacy Carty gets maiden T20I call-up for West Indies' series against Bangladesh

Searing Seales seals the series in seven-wicket win for Windies

Brandon King anchors comfortable 228-run chase in Basseterre

Searing Seales seals the series in seven-wicket win for Windies
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question