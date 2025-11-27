Hartley to Harmer, Swann to Santner - spinners who spun a web around India in India

India has long been regarded as the home of spin bowling, producing world-class spinners as well as batters renowned for their mastery against spin. Yet, at times, visiting sides arrive with plans precise enough and skills sharp enough to beat India at their own game. Here are some of the most notable instances of overseas bowlers outspinning India at in India.

17 wickets, South Africa tour of India, 2025

Harmer outbowled India's spinners by a distance on a tour that redeemed him after his difficult 2015 visit, which had pushed him into a seven-year Test exile. No bowler has taken more wickets at a better average in a Test series in India than his 17 scalps at 8.94. On a raging turner in Kolkata, he sliced through the middle order to prevent India from chasing 124. In Guwahati, he extracted sharp turn and bounce to secure his first five-for in India.

7-53 and 6-104, 2nd Test, Pune, 2024

In his only Test of the series, Santner engineered one of the most stunning results in modern Test cricket - winning a Test series in India. Brought in after New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in Bengaluru, the left-arm spinner claimed 13 wickets, including his maiden Test five-for, in the historic triumph. His method relied on subtle changes of pace, often dipping below 87kph to extract greater grip and purchase than India's own spinners.

5-103 and 6-57, 3rd Test, Mumbai, 2024

With Santner absent, Ajaz Patel - having an ordinary series thus far - rediscovered his 2021 magic to seal a 3-0 whitewash in the city of his birth. After lunch on day two, he found his rhythm, bowling a teasing length that forced India's batters forward without letting them reach the ball adequately. In the second innings, he led New Zealand's defence of 147 with figures of 6 for 57, including the crucial dismissal of Rishabh Pant, who had threatened to take the game away.

7-62, 1st Test, Hyderabad, 2024

Hartley's Test career began in chaos - two sixes in his first over and bruising figures of 2 for 131 off 25 overs in the first innings. However, he used his high release point to prodigious effect in the second innings: he constantly unsettled seasoned Indian batters and collected 7 for 62, rounding off England's remarkable comeback win after conceding a 190-run lead.

Tom Hartley's selection was vindicated when he delivered a seven-for against India's experienced line-up • BCCI

6-35 and 6-35, 1st Test, Pune, 2017

India hadn't lost a home Test since 2012, but a three-day defeat in Pune ended that streak. O'Keefe's twin hauls of 6 for 35 skittled India for 105 and 107, their lowest totals in a home Test defeat. In the first innings, three of his wickets came via outside edges, and one through a stumping. In the second, five of his six dismissals came from attacking the stumps, resulting in bowled or lbws. Australia won by 333 runs.

37 wickets, England tour of India, 2012

After a nine-wicket loss in Ahmedabad, England brought Panesar back in the XI. He responded with a memorable ten-wicket haul in Mumbai, including the twin scalps of Sachin Tendulkar. Panesar and Swann combined for 37 wickets at 25.70, outbowling R Ashwin and Pragyan Ojha, who took 34 at 39.82. Backed by a strong batting effort, the spinners were crucial to England securing their first series win in India in 28 years.

2-10 and 5-83, 2nd Test, Bengaluru, 2000

Playing just his second Test, the left-arm spinner delivered a match-shaping all-round performance to seal South Africa's maiden Test series win in India. Sent in as a nightwatcher, he frustrated India with a gritty 85. His confidence carried into the bowling innings, where he removed India's top three and added two more lower-order wickets to complete a decisive five-for.

20 wickets, Pakistan tour of India, 1999