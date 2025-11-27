Jess Jonassen pulls out of WPL auction
The Australia allrounder is recovering from a shoulder complaint she has been managing for some time
Australian bowling allrounder Jess Jonassen is understood to have pulled out of the WPL auction due to injury. Jonassen's exit was disclosed to franchises by the WPL at the pre-auction briefing on Wednesday.
The WPL has also told franchises that batter Pratika Rawal, wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia and seamer VJ Joshitha are all injured though their names are part of the auction pool. However, these three players cannot be part of the mandatory 15-person squad. In case any franchise picks these players, they will not be allowed a replacement.
The WPL has also told franchises that India fast bowler Pooja Vastrakar is not fully fit but will be part of the auction. Kashvee Gautam, meanwhile, has been declared fit.
Jonassen, 33, has made a big impact in the WPL, winning five Player-of-the-Match awards. Only Harmanpreet Kaur has won more Player-of-the-Match awards (7) in the WPL. It is understood that Jonassen is recovering from a shoulder complaint she has been managing for some time.
Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr and Laura Wolvaardt are listed in the marquee set that will open the bidding at the WPL 2026 auction. Allrounder Deepti Sharma and fast bowler Renuka Singh are the two Indian players in the marquee set.
Nagraj Gollapudi is news editor at ESPNcricinfo