Matches (17)
CPL (2)
ENG vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
UAE Tri-Series (1)
ZIM vs SL (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
News

Hayley Matthews ruled out of WCPL 2025

Chinelle Henry will lead the team in the injured allrounder's absence

ESPNcricinfo staff
07-Sep-2025 • 19 hrs ago
Hayley Matthews is all smiles at training, Pakistan vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup, Paarl, February 19, 2023

Hayley Matthews is the WCPL's leading run-scorer and wicket-taker  •  ICC/Getty Images

Barbados Royals have suffered a significant blow on the eve of their WCPL title defence, with a shoulder injury ruling out their captain Hayley Matthews for the entire season.
Allrounder Chinelle Henry will lead Royals in Matthews' absence.
Matthews is the WCPL's leading run-getter (424 at a strike rate of 113.06) and wicket-taker (23 with an economy rate of 5.79), and a key player in Royals' title-winning campaigns of 2023 and 2024. She was Player of the Match in the 2023 final against Guyana Amazon Warriors, scoring a 59-ball 82 and taking two wickets, and Player of the Series in the 2024 season.
Royals announced the news of Matthews' injury via X, formerly Twitter. They have not announced a replacement yet.
Royals are set to play their first game of WCPL 2025 against Amazon Warriors on Sunday night.
Matthews had picked up a shoulder injury on the England tour and opted for surgery during the WBBL. She was the Melbourne Renegades' pre-draft pick but pulled out before the WBBL draft. She played the home series against South Africa and then the Hundred and was slated to undergo surgery after the WCPL.
NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Trishan Holder and Steffie Soogrim were among a select group of emerging West Indian players who tuned up for WCPL 2025 with a stint at the Chennai Super Kings Academy in Chennai last month.

Barbados Royals squad

Chinelle Henry (capt), Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kycia Knight, Steffie Soogrim, Shamilia Connell, Sheneta Grimmond, Qiana Joseph, Trishan Holder, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Chamari Athapaththu, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Webb, Shreyanka Patil
Hayley MatthewsChinelle HenryBarbados Royals WomenWomen's Caribbean Premier League

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback