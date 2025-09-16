Frontloading Bumrah: will India's powerplay plan be put to the test?

Instead of bowling the majority - or at least half - of his overs at the death, Bumrah has been given three of his four overs inside the powerplay in both matches. Against UAE , it may have been to get him acclimatised to match conditions, having been on a break since the fifth Test against England ended in the first week of August. But India repeated the tactic against Pakistan too.

In 244 T20s prior to the Asia Cup, Bumrah had bowled three overs in the powerplay only 11 times, and not once in T20Is since 2019. For context, even in IPL 2025, he averaged just one over in this phase. India have gone spin-heavy in this Asia Cup, and by opting for batting until No. 8, they are playing just one specialist fast bowler with Hardik Pandya taking the new ball. The plan to front load Bumrah's overs is for him cause the damage that Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy can capitalise on.

"We're very happy using him as an attacking option," captain Suryakumar Yadav had said after the seven-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday. "If he picks two wickets, even if he bowls a tight spell of his overs, later on we can have a good cushion for all the spinners to come over and make our job a little easier."

With Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana on the bench, the question is who India will turn to at the death if stretched at the Asia Cup and Bumrah doesn't have many overs left? If Arshdeep gets into the XI at some stage, he's the obvious choice for the death overs, having made the role his own in Bumrah's absence from the T20I side following the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The other question is whether any of their opponents can stretch India at the Asia Cup? Their next game is against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday - a game of no consequence considering India have already qualified for the Super Four round.

None of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel or Varun Chakravarthy are regular bowlers in the death overs. In T20Is since 2023, Kuldeep has bowled only 8% of his overs in this phase. For Varun it's 4% and Axar 6%. While dew hasn't been a factor so far, it could be later in the tournament, making it trickier for the spinners later in the evening.

Jasprit Bumrah has bowled three overs in the powerplay in both matches at the Asia Cup • AFP/Getty Images

On Sunday, Shaheen Shah Afridi was able to score a career-best 33 off 16 balls at the death, lifting Pakistan to 127 when they had looked like being restricted for less. Kuldeep conceded seven runs in the 17th over, Varin 9 in the 18th, Bumrah 12 in the 19th and Hardik 16 in the final over.

"I think Bumrah should bowl two overs with the new ball. That gives you flexibility later," former India fast bowler Varun Aaron told ESPNcricinfo. "Obviously, the spinners are bowling really well, but if one of them has an off day and you desperately need a wicket, Bumrah is the guy who can break through in the middle. Or be your death overs king.

"When you hold him back for two overs at the end, you're almost guaranteed he won't go for more than 10 an over. Imagine a scenario where opponents need 50 off five overs. With only one Bumrah over to play [in the death], opponents can afford to play him out and still chase down 43 or 44. With two overs of Bumrah up their sleeve, the equation shifts dramatically."

"Having said that, the team management must have thought it through, maybe believing he could get the top batters early by bowling three up front. But personally, I feel two at the start is ideal. Then you have the flexibility of either two at the death or splitting it one in the middle and one at the end. When it gets to the business end, they'll probably switch to a 2-2 split."