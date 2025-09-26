Suryakumar found guilty of breaching code of conduct; verdict on Rauf and Farhan awaited

It is understood Suryakumar's not-guilty plea was rejected by ICC match referee Richie Richardson . The exact sanction he was given could not be confirmed, but it is likely to be demerit points and/or a fine. India have appealed against the verdict.

The PCB had complained to the ICC that Suryakumar's remarks following the game on September 14 - both at the presentation ceremony and the post-match press conference - constituted a breach of the ICC regulation to avoid political messaging.

In its complaint to the ICC, seen by ESPNcricinfo, the PCB quoted Suryakumar's remarks where he "dedicated today's victory to our armed forces". He later specified this dedication was made to India's armed forces who took part in a military operation against Pakistan in May, which triggered a skirmish between the two sides.

The PCB had demanded the ICC impose a Level 4 sanction - reserved for the most serious breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct - on Suryakumar. It cited past examples of players who were either prevented from what was deemed political messaging or fined for deploying it. The PCB pointed out that in the past the ICC had deemed messages calling attention to the humanitarian disaster caused by Israel's war in Gaza to be political in nature, most recently when it blocked Usman Khawaja's attempt to wear shoes with the message "Freedom is a human right" inscribed on them.

It could not be confirmed whether the appeal by India has been heard, or when it will take place. Generally, the match referee decides on a time and venue but India face Sri Lanka in the last Super Four match on Friday evening and then play Pakistan in the final on Sunday. In case Suryakumar is found guilty post the appeal, his sanction will be increased accordingly.

There was heightened tension between India and Pakistan before their group game began on September 14, with India refusing to shake hands with Pakistan at the toss and after the game, which India won by seven wickets. In the Super Four match between the sides, there were a number of confrontations between Pakistan's bowlers and India's openers. Abhishek Sharma later accused Pakistan of "coming at us for no reason".

In that game, Farhan celebrated his half-century by miming the firing of a gun , which he later said was a "spur of the moment" decision. Rauf, meanwhile, made numerous gestures depicting the downing of aircraft while fielding on the boundary, in apparent reference to the recent military conflict.