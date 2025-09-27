SKY fall: Suryakumar's slump becomes starker amid off-field controversies

Suryakumar Yadav 's last act on the field against Sri Lanka on Friday was a punch through the covers to seal India 's victory in the Super Over. But before that moment of assurance at the finish, he had seemed like a man just beginning to be affected by his poor form.

During India's first innings, Suryakumar had chosen to review an lbw decision against him despite knowing that it was almost certainly out. One of T20 cricket's most feared batters had scores of only 0, 5 and 12 in his last three innings at the Asia Cup.

His performance in this tournament is in keeping with a pool of scores that is hard-hitting. In ten innings this year , India's T20I captain has managed just 99 runs with three ducks, while striking at 110. Go back further, from just after India's T20 World Cup win in June 2024 to now, his numbers get only marginally better: 329 runs in 19 innings with two half-centuries.

There doesn't seem to be an apparent weakness or loophole in his game, though his propensity to premeditate - like that pick-up flick he plays nonchalantly - has caused his downfall a few times in this Asia Cup alone. Away from the glare of the game, there seems to be no issue with Suryakumar's batting. He's striking the ball sweetly at training, but that fluency has been missing on match days. This lean run has come at a time when the spotlight is on him for different reasons - for his gestures, expressions, comments, press conference quips, and the biggest of them all, handshake-gate . There have been disciplinary hearings off the field and drastic batting-order shuffles on it.

On Friday, Suryakumar had an opportunity to find his rhythm in a dead rubber, but he flickered before fizzling out for 12 off 13 balls. An on-the-up cover drive for four off Maheesh Theekshana was as good as it got. He kept getting beaten while playing down the wrong line. A nip backer from Dushmantha Chameera beat his inside edge, and he got a leading edge over point off a slower one.

Suryakumar Yadav fell for another low score against Sri Lanka • AFP/Getty Images

Suryakumar's first attempt at a sweep also resulted in a leading edge on to the grille of his helmet as he misread the length. He was lbw in the same over, premeditating a sweep against Wanindu Hasaraga, getting caught in a tangle and hit flush on the pad by a full delivery. He walked off tossing his bat, with a rueful look up to the sky.

His only significant innings in this tournament was in the group game against Pakistan , when he struck an unbeaten 47, finishing the chase with a six and walking off with his usual gum-chewing swagger. That knock barely registered because the discourse was dominated by handshake-gate.

Through all this, his commitment to his team's needs has not wavered. He's been the loudest advocate for flexibility in batting roles, that everyone below the openers must be ready to move up or down. Against Oman , Suryakumar chose to push himself down to No. 11, giving the likes of Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav time in the middle instead.

Thirteen T20I innings without a fifty is uncharted territory. Suryakumar endured barren series in South Africa and at home against England, but had a blazing IPL before this Asia Cup. He amassed 717 runs at a strike rate of 167.91 for Mumbai Indians, scoring 25-plus in 16 consecutive innings, which is why the continued downturn in international cricket is a surprise.