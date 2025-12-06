Kohli: I've not played at this level for two-three years

Kohli's half-century came after he struck back-to-back centuries in the first two ODIs to finish the series with a tally of 302 and a staggering average of 151. Kohli now has four straight 50-plus scores after he had bagged two consecutive ducks in the ODIs in Australia, which was his first series since the IPL finished in June.

"Honestly, just playing the way I have in this series has been the most satisfying thing for me," Kohli said at the presentation. "I don't think I've played at this level for a good two-three years now and I feel really free in my mind and just the whole game is coming together nicely, [it's] very exciting to build on. And something that I've always tried to do as a player, maintain my own standards that I've set for myself and play at the level that I can make an impact for the team. I know when I can bat like that out there in the middle, then it of course helps the team in a big way because I can bat long, I can bat according to the situation and just being confident makes me feel like any situation out there in the middle, I have what it takes to handle that situation and bring it in favour of the team."

Kohli took home the Player-of-the-Series award for a record 22nd time in international cricket, and 12th in ODIs. He also smashed a record 12 sixes in the three games, easily his personal best in any ODI series, including World Cups. His series strike rate of 117.05 was also his best in an ODI series since January 2023.

"Well, you know, when I play freely then I know I can hit sixes," he said. "So I just wanted to have some fun because I was batting well, just take a bit more risk, just push my own boundaries and see where I go. There's always levels you can unlock and you just need to take a risk."

Kohli further said that since he has been around for more than 15 years in international cricket, he has gone through "many phases where you doubt your ability" because as a batter it comes down to making one mistake. It is, he said, "a whole journey of learning".