Pycroft to stand as match referee in India vs Pakistan Super Fours game as well

The PCB had sought Pycroft's " immediate removal " after he had requested the captains Salman Agha and Suryakumar Yadav not to shake hands during the toss of the September 14 game. Pycroft stayed, and the row spilled over into Pakistan's next game, against UAE . After they cancelled a pre-match press conference, Pakistan didn't arrive on schedule for the match, which had to be pushed back by an hour, as they conducted backroom talks with the ICC.

It wasn't until a late meeting between Pycroft and the Pakistan team management just prior to toss - which snowballed into another controversy - that Pakistan agreed to take the field.

It is in this backdrop that India and Pakistan square off again at the Dubai International Stadium, and Suryakumar made it clear that his team's focus was on the game and nothing else.

"I feel our preparations have been really good leading into the tournament. And we had three good games also," Suryakumar said on Saturday. "So we are actually focusing on what we can do best. We want to follow all the good habits, which we've been doing in the last two-three games. And we'll take it one game at a time.

"But yeah, it doesn't give us an edge because we played them once and we had a good game. Of course, it will be a good game. We'll have to start well from scratch. And whoever plays well will win the game."