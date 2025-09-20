Pycroft to stand as match referee in India vs Pakistan Super Fours game as well
The match referee at the centre of the handshake row has been entrusted with the Super Fours game on Sunday
Andy Pycroft, who was at the centre of the handshake row when India and Pakistan met on September 14 at the Asia Cup, will be the match referee for the Super Fours fixture between the two teams in Dubai on Sunday as well.
The PCB had sought Pycroft's "immediate removal" after he had requested the captains Salman Agha and Suryakumar Yadav not to shake hands during the toss of the September 14 game. Pycroft stayed, and the row spilled over into Pakistan's next game, against UAE. After they cancelled a pre-match press conference, Pakistan didn't arrive on schedule for the match, which had to be pushed back by an hour, as they conducted backroom talks with the ICC.
It wasn't until a late meeting between Pycroft and the Pakistan team management just prior to toss - which snowballed into another controversy - that Pakistan agreed to take the field.
It is in this backdrop that India and Pakistan square off again at the Dubai International Stadium, and Suryakumar made it clear that his team's focus was on the game and nothing else.
"I feel our preparations have been really good leading into the tournament. And we had three good games also," Suryakumar said on Saturday. "So we are actually focusing on what we can do best. We want to follow all the good habits, which we've been doing in the last two-three games. And we'll take it one game at a time.
"But yeah, it doesn't give us an edge because we played them once and we had a good game. Of course, it will be a good game. We'll have to start well from scratch. And whoever plays well will win the game."
Having wrapped up their group fixture against Oman on Friday night and having travelled back to Dubai in the wee hours, India will have an optional training session on Saturday. Pakistan, meanwhile, are slated to have a full training session at the ICC Academy in the lead up to Sunday's match.
Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo