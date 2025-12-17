Tilak Varma moves to No. 4 in T20Is; Chakravarthy solidifies top spot among bowlers
Abhishek Sharma retained the top batting spot despite scoring just 69 runs across three innings in the series against South Africa
India's Varun Chakravarthy has strengthened his reign at the top of the ICC T20I bowling rankings, while Tilak Varma has climbed two places up to fourth in the batting list, after the first three T20Is of the ongoing series against South Africa. Despite scoring just 69 runs across three innings, Abhishek Sharma continues to lead the batting charts.
Chakravarthy has been India's best bowler in the series so far, taking six wickets at an average of 9.83 and an economy of 5.36. Tilak Varma, on the other hand, made a valiant 34-ball 62 in the second T20I, when no other batter crossed 30. His more tempered knock in the next match, 26* off 34, guided India to victory in a small chase.
Quinton de Kock's 90 in the second match helped him jump 14 spots, up to the 53rd spot among batters. Aiden Markram's 69, when South Africa folded for just 117 in the third match, helped him climb eight places up to the 29th spot.
Arshdeep Singh - Player of the Match for his spell of 2 for 13 in Dharamshala - moved four spots up to 16th. Marco Jansen shifted 14 spots up to 25th, while Lungi Ngidi moved 11 spots up to 44th.
There were also gains for a few New Zealand players in Test rankings: Devon Conway's 60 and 28 in the second Test against West Indies helped him move seven places up, to 34th. Mitchell Hay's 61 on debut - also the highest score in the match - landed him in the joint-78th spot.
Jacob Duffy's 5 for 38, in the second innings of the same Test, pushed him up by 15 spots to a career-best 48th in the bowling list.