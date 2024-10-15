Australia's quicks unbroken summer could be an 'outlier'

Australia fielding an unchanged frontline pace attack last summer might have been an "outlier" as selectors strategise over their seam options in the wake of losing allrounder Cameron Green

Last summer they were aided by bowler-friendly conditions at home and in New Zealand where none of the seven matches went into a fifth day. In only three of the innings did Australia need to bowl more than 78 overs which helped them keep fresh.

But India's imposing batting line-up represents a different challenge with the expectation that Australia will be made to toil in the upcoming five-match series played over seven weeks. There are doubts over whether Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood can replicate what they did last season and play the entirety of what should be a gruelling series.

Australia's pace depth has been tested with several fringe bowlers working their way back from injuries. Quick Lance Morris, uncapped at Test level but a regular squad member over the last couple of years, suffered an injury setback having picked up a quad strain in training recently but should return before the end of the month.

Scott Boland and Michael Neser , who had a five-wicket haul for Queensland against Western Australia to start the Sheffield Shield season, have overcome off-season niggles and will be part of Australia A's upcoming red-ball series against India A.

"If you look at the quicks last year we were certainly prepared that they might not be able to play all the Tests and they did," George Bailey, Australia chair of selectors, said on Monday.

"Potentially that might have been an outlier and again this summer we'll be prepared that if we do need to make some adjustments throughout the summer that we are ready to go."

The triumvirate's workload could increase with Green sidelined for the entire summer due to a stress fracture of his back. Green's bowling has been cautiously utilised in his Test career, but he was set to play a bigger role with the ball against India

"Someone like Cam basically started in Shield cricket as a bowler but hasn't had to bowl heaps in Test matches. Now he is a few years older, I think we will be leaning on him a bit more," Cummins said in August.

Mitchell Marsh might be required to help cover Green's absence, but has bowled just four overs - all of which were in the fourth ODI against England at Lord's - since tearing his hamstring during the IPL. He blasted 94 at No. 4 for WA in their second innings against Queensland, but did not bowl in the match as he mostly fielded in the slips and occasionally helped carry the drinks.

If selectors decide on a like-for-like replacement then Aaron Hardie and Beau Webster will be in the frame. Hardie did not play in the opening Shield round due to a quad injury he picked up at the end of the England tour, but he is set to return for WA's next match against Tasmania at the WACA starting on October 20.

Bailey believed having an allrounder was a "luxury" rather than a necessity. "Even looking at the three quicks that we generally play in Test cricket, they've played a lot of Test cricket together where they haven't had an allrounder as well", he said.

"Think it certainly depends on the personnel that are available. Guess the role that Cam and Mitch have played is that they've been able to hold down a spot purely on the back of their batting and think that's still fundamentally what's most important in that top six.

"Will continue preparing for Mitch Marsh to bowl some overs as well, that's been part of his management for the last couple of months."

Australia's hierarchy have carefully managed workloads of the quicks ahead of the India series, with Cummins missing the entire white-ball England tour to give him a break from bowling.

Cummins is unlikely to play a Shield game before the India series and will instead prepare by leading Australia in their ODI series against Pakistan. But Hazlewood and Starc are set to play in at least one Shield match before the Pakistan series.

"Pat's obviously had an individual prep, but if you go through the Test team from the end of last year and their build up to the first Test this year, everyone's slightly nuanced," Bailey said.

"There's always an eye to the individual as to what their best preparation is for any Test summer. I think the proliferation of franchise cricket means that there are plenty of opportunities and temptations for players to fill gaps.