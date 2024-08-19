Cummins: Having allrounders in the top six 'huge'

Australia were able to field an unchanged frontline Test attack last season and Cameron Green could be key to them doing it again

Pat Cummins expects Cameron Green to have a greater workload with the ball against India this summer with Australia's allrounders set to play a key role in ensuring the first-choice pace attack can sustain through five Tests in little more than seven weeks.

Green gave Australia an additional bowling option when he returned to the side against West Indies following David Warner's retirement but was only needed for 42 overs across four Tests.

"It's been huge [having the allrounders]," Cummins said. "In some ways we haven't had to use them as much as we thought we would. Which is a great thing. The last couple of summers have been pretty light [with] quick Test matches.

"I suspect this summer might be a bit different at time. We'll be drawing on Cam Green and Mitch Marsh a bit more. Even someone like Cam basically started in Shield cricket as a bowler but hasn't had to bowl heaps in Test matches. Now he is a few years older, I think we will be leaning on him a bit more."

Green, who has taken 35 wickets at 35.31 in Tests, slotted back into the side at No. 4 earlier this year and scored a magnificent 174 not out against New Zealand in Wellington. There remains some uncertainty over the structure of Australia's top six against India with Steven Smith's opening role set to be an ongoing debate over the next few months. Still, barring injury it is all-but certain Green will be joined by Mitchell Marsh in the top six.

Pat Cummins gives out some bowling tips • Getty Images

"The first point is they both absolutely make the top six on their batting alone which is a luxury," Cummins said at the launch of Play Cricket week. "We're really lucky that Nathan Lyon bowls plenty of overs, so you don't necessarily have to have an allrounder, but it makes a big difference to have that fifth bowling option. And with someone like Cam and Mitch we have six bowling options. It's a really nice thing to have. Top six should always make the team on their batting."

Cummins' fellow bowlers have also said that having a bowling captain has helped manage their workloads. "It's nice of them to say that, they'd never say it to my face," Cummins joked. "When I'm at the top of their mark asking them to do something, they know I'm also doing it down the other end and wouldn't ask for something I can't do myself. Maybe there's a bit of built-up trust over the last decade or so."

Cummins is currently early in a two-month stretch without bowling having been left out of the limited-overs tour of the UK. He is focusing on fitness work to ensure he can get through another condensed period of Test cricket - Australia fly to Sri Lanka a couple of weeks after the India series finishes - although is keen to play the ODI series against Pakistan in early November alongside potentially one Sheffield Shield match for New South Wales. He confirmed it's unlikely he will feature for Sydney Thunder in the BBL.