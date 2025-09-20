Mandhana hits the second-fastest women's ODI century
Her 50-ball ton was also her 13th in ODIs
50 - balls taken by Smriti Mandhana to score her century against Australia on Saturday. It is the second-fastest in Women's ODIs behind the record effort of Meg Lanning, who got there in 45 balls against New Zealand in 2012. During Australia's innings, Beth Mooney scored her ton off just 57 balls - it was the joint second-fastest century in the format at that point, and is now the joint third-fastest.
13 - Mandhana's hundred is her 13th in women's ODIs, placing her joint-second alongside Suzie Bates. Only Lanning with 15 tons is ahead of Mandhana. Her 13 hundreds are also the most by any opener ahead of Bates' and Tammy Beaumont's 12.
This is also the second instance of Mandhana scoring back-to-back ODI hundreds, after she scored two against South Africa last year. Beaumont (in 2016, 2018 and 2025) is the only other batter to have done so more than once.
198.41 - Smriti Mandhana's strike rate during her knock of 125 in the third ODI, is the second highest by a player in an innings of 100 or more, overcoming Beth Mooney's 184 in the first innings. Meg Lanning remains the only centurion to have a strike-rate of over 200 during her knock of 103 against New Zealand in 2012.
11-0 - Australia clinch their 11th bilateral ODI series win over India, and are yet to lose a series against them. They have now won nine consecutive ODI series, last losing to England 2-1 in the 2023 Women's Ashes. The last team, apart from England, to defeat Australia in a bilateral ODI series was New Zealand, when they won 2-1, back in 1999.
781 - Runs aggregated in the third ODI in Delhi between India and Australia is the most in a women's ODI. England and South Africa also aggregated 678 runs in Bristol during the 2017 World Cup.
111 - 99 fours and 12 sixes hit in the match in Delhi, the most in a Women's ODI. England and South Africa hit 91 boundaries (83 fours and eight sixes) in Bristol in 2017.
369 - India's score in the second innings is the highest by any team in a run chase in women's ODIs, surpassing South Africa's 321 for 6 in an unsuccessful attempt chasing 326 against India in Bengaluru last year.
96 for 2 - India's powerplay score, during their chase of 413, is the second-highest by any team in the first 10 overs, where data is available. West Indies scored 156 for 3 against Thailand at Lahore earlier this year during the ODI World Cup qualifiers.
412 - Australia's total is their joint-highest in ODIs. They scored 412 for 3 against Denmark in the 1997 World Cup, which included Belinda Clark's historic 229 not out in Mumbai.
It is also the highest total against India in ODIs, the previous highest being 371 for 8, also by Australia in Brisbane last year.
138 - Mooney made her highest score in ODIs bettering her unbeaten 125, also against India, in Mackay in 2021. It is also the second-highest score against India in ODIs behind Claire Taylor's 156 at Lord's in 2006.
9.73 - Arundhati Reddy's economy rate in her spell of 3 for 86 in 8.5 overs. It is the most expensive spell (min five overs bowled) by an India bowler in Women's ODIs. Reddy's 86 runs conceded are also the second-most for an India bowler behind Priya Mishra's 88, also against Australia in Brisbane in 2024.
Deep Gadhia is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo