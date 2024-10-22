Inglis and Couch back Tasmania into a corner

Tasmania 277 & 135 for 9 (Wakim 37, Webster 35, Couch 3-48, Gannon 2-22) lead Western Australia 332 (Inglis 101, Cartwright 65, Connolly 55) by 80 runs

Josh Inglis continued his outstanding start to the Sheffield Shield season with another century before Western Australia's attack tore into Tasmania late on day three at the WACA to close in on victory.

After Inglis' 101 helped WA to a 55-run first innings lead, recruit Brody Couch starred with three wickets to leave Tasmania in ruins at 135 for 9. There were echoes of last season's final when Tasmania disintegrated late on day four, but they hung on before bad light ended play early.

With a lead of just 80 runs, Tasmania are facing an inevitable defeat in a disappointment after they had restricted WA's lead. But their fightback was short-lived after Couch removed opener Jake Weatherald in his first over.

Much like during his impressive performance in Tasmania's first innings, when he claimed 3 for 33 from 17 overs, Couch reached speeds of 142 kph and also picked up the wickets of Charlie Wakim and Brad Hope.

Allrounder Aaron Hardie enjoyed his first wicket of the Shield season when he removed Jake Doran with a superb delivery that angled across and caught the edge of the left-hander's bat.

Having bowled just six overs in Tasmania's first innings, Hardie is building up his bowling loads as he works his way back from a quad injury that ruled him out of the season opener against Queensland.

Touted as a potential like-for-like replacement for injured Test allrounder Cameron Green , Hardie bowled lively short spells either side of tea to finish with 1 for 12 from six overs.

Offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli chipped in with the late wickets of Mitch Owen and Kieran Elliott as WA gained a stranglehold over a match that had ebbed and flowed over the opening couple of days.

The start of the day's play was delayed by 45 minutes due to light showers in what might be the last drops of rain seen in Perth for several months with oppressive heat imminent.

WA eyed a sizeable first-innings lead as allrounder Cooper Connolly rolled to his third half-century from his first five innings in First Class cricket. After a watchful start, Inglis rediscovered his supreme touch from late on day two and cruised to his century following on from a rapid ton against Queensland.

Inglis is arguably the in-form batter in the country, but does not appear to be in the Test frame given incumbent wicketkeeper Alex Carey is firmly entrenched. Such is his commanding form, Inglis could become a bolter to play as a specialist batter.

But he fell shortly after his ton when he nicked off to allrounder Beau Webster, who led Tasmania's rally having in his previous over claimed Connolly for 55.

There had been uncertainty over whether Hilton Cartwright would bat after he dashed out of the ground at tea on day two with his wife in labour. She gave birth to a boy in the wee hours of the morning, but Cartwright shrugged off undoubted exhaustion to continue on from his unbeaten 52 after getting permission from the match referee and Tasmania to resume his innings.