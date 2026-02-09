Namibia begin campaign in crucial game against Netherlands

Big picture: Beginning of an end

Such a fate might seem particularly cruel for Namibia, who are the only team in the group to have not played a match yet. But like most Associate nations, they are used to jeopardy when they take the field - and they tackle it better than most of their peers. Their consistency has vaulted them to their fourth consecutive World Cup appearance after a competitive Africa qualifiers tournament. This match will also be their first T20I since October 2025; that last one was a final-over thriller they won in their first-ever clash against South Africa

Netherlands could have been on two points after causing an opening-day upset, but instead they enter this game knowing they cannot afford to let another winning situation slip past them.

Form guide

Namibia WLWWW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

Netherlands LLLWW

In the spotlight: Paul van Meekeren and JJ Smit

Paul van Meekeren had been there, almost done that on Saturday: Pakistan needed just 50 off nine overs when he bowled a double-wicket maiden to trigger a massive slowdown. He finished with figures of 2 for 20, but Netherlands fell short of a win and van Meerken of the headlines.

JJ Smit has certainly laid Namibia's strong foundations in the build-up to this World Cup. He was their biggest utility player at the Africa qualifiers - the tournament's third-highest run-scorer, with 197 runs in four innings at 98.50 and a strike rate of 187.61. He can also bowl handy medium pace, and chipped in with six wickets in five games. In 2025, he bowled with an economy rate of 6.19, and will be vital to Namibia's chances of taking control of the middle overs.

Team news

An impressive all-round bowling performance took Netherlands close to a famous win, so it is unlikely they will be tinkering with their combinations just yet.

Netherlands (possible): 1 Michael Levitt, 2 Max O'Dowd, 3 Bas de Leede, 4 Colin Ackermann, 5 Scott Edwards (capt & wk), 6 Zach Lion-Cachet, 7 Logan van Beek, 8 Roelof van der Merwe, 9 Aryan Dutt, 10 Kyle Klein, 11 Paul van Meekeren

The Delhi pitch should have plenty in it for the spinners, especially under the sun, for Namibia to begin the tournament with their veteran left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz in the eleven.

Namibia (possible): 1 Louren Steenkamp, 2 Jan Frylinck, 3 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt), 5 JJ Smit, 6 Malan Kruger, 7 Zane Green (wk), 8 Ruben Trumpelmann, 9 Bernard Scholtz, 10 Ben Shikongo, 11 Jack Brassell

Pitch and conditions: Short boundaries, big runs?

Another biting winter nears its end in north India, but this late-morning game in Delhi - starts at 11 am IST - should see temperatures hover around a more manageable mid 20s (Celsius). There is no rain in the air but plenty of haze, which might make fielding a challenge. The Arun Jaitley Stadium is also one of the smaller venues in the country, so its short boundaries will facilitate plenty of big-hitting.

Stats and trivia

Netherlands and Namibia have faced off in four completed T20Is, with Netherlands leading the head-to-head 3-1, including a win in their most recent encounter in February 2024, when they piled on a massive total of 247 for 5.

Namibia will bank on their leading run-getter and wicket-taker in T20Is: Gerhard Erasmus has 1833 runs in 77 innings at an average of 32.15, while Bernard Scholtz has taken 79 wickets at an average of 19.79 and an economy of 6.18.

In eight T20Is played across eight years at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, teams have scored 165 on average. But half these matches took place in another era, during the 2016 T20 World Cup. During the last match played here, in October 2024, India smashed Bangladesh for 221 as a truer indication of the ground's high-scoring potential.

