Stumps • Starts 11:30 PM
4th Match, Melbourne, October 20 - 23, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Day 1 - NSW chose to field.

Abbott presses his case with four to give NSW an edge

Mitchell Starc also dismissed Marcus Harris for 26 while Peter Handscomb and Campbell Kellaway made half-centuries

Alex Malcolm
Alex Malcolm
20-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Sean Abbott gave NSW their first breakthrough, Victoria vs New South Wales, Sheffield Shield, MCG, October 20, 2024

Sean Abbott was outstanding on the opening day at the MCG  •  Getty Images

Victoria 259 for 9 (Handscomb 64, Kellaway 55, Abbott 4-50) vs New South Wales
Sean Abbott put his name in the queue of back-up Test quicks with an outstanding spell while Mitchell Starc won a key battle over Marcus Harris that could shape Australia's side as New South Wales took the ascendency against Victoria on the opening day at the MCG.
In front of a lively Sunday crowd of around 1800, Abbott took four wickets and arguably deserved more on the back of some high-quality sustained fast bowling across the day, including an incredible spell after tea that yielded 3 for 0 in 15 balls and the swung the momentum NSW's way.
Peter Handscomb and Campbell Kellaway made fighting half-centuries in challenging conditions that favoured the seamers.
Harris was unable to kick on after batting the entire first session for 26. Starc bowled impressively in the morning but went unrewarded despite finding swing and extra bounce while operating at high pace. Harris fought hard and played reasonably well without being able to score freely. Shortly before lunch, Starc pinned Harris on the underside of his left arm to leave a large egg-shaped bruise.
The left-armer returned after the break to first beat Harris on the inside edge and nearly bowl him, before picking him up caught down the leg side. Harris bemoaned his misfortune but Starc's extra pace and bounce meant he was not in control of the leg glance.
NSW did not claim another wicket for the next 34 overs as Kellaway and Handscomb shared a century stand against some excellent bowling. Abbott and Starc in particular beat the bat regularly. Abbott had a number of half-shouts turned down while Starc broke Handscomb's bat with a searing delivery that climbed from a length and cracked the splice of his blade.
Kellaway and Handscomb defended against that duo and then expanded against Nathan Lyon. Kellaway launched him for a huge six over wide long-on while Handscomb played him with typical class.
Jackson Bird broke the stand after tea, finding the outside edge with a superb off-cutter to dismiss Kellaway for 55 from 160 deliveries.
Abbott then returned to wreak havoc. Handscomb, on 64, attempted a drive at a fuller length, but Abbott managed to get the ball to straighten a touch and Steven Smith held the edge at second slip.
In Abbott's next over he removed Sam Harper in similar fashion. Abbott went wide of the crease and dragged his length back as Harper shuffled forward. Again the ball straightened off the seam and caught the edge with Nic Maddinson claiming the chance sharply at third slip. Abbott should have had another two balls later but Maddinson grassed an easier catch that went straight to him off Will Sutherland's outside edge.
It cost nothing as Abbott nicked off Sutherland again to the safe gloves of Josh Phillippe. When Lyon had Sam Elliott caught at short leg, Victoria had slumped from 164 for 2 to 185 for 7.
Tom Rogers took 37 balls to get off the mark while watching three of his team-mates fall at the other end. But he and Fergus O'Neill mounted a rearguard against the second new ball with a 58-run stand before O'Neill fell late in the day for 28. Jack Nisbet picked up a second when he had Todd Murphy caught behind in the shadows of stumps.
Alex Malcolm is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo

Victoria Innings
Player NameRB
AP Chandrasinghe
caught1144
MS Harris
caught2689
C Kellaway
caught55160
PSP Handscomb
caught64112
TF Rogers
not out3181
SB Harper
caught07
W Sutherland
caught06
SM Elliott
caught44
F O'Neill
caught2837
T Murphy
caught1117
SM Boland
not out01
Extras(b 8, lb 15, nb 6)
Total259(9 wkts; 92 ovs)
