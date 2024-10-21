Smith: 'Marnus and Uzzie hated me up top'

Steven Smith has said Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne "hated" him opening the batting in the Test team, and believes it was a key driver behind his return to No. 4, but has insisted he did not request the move and would have continued to open if asked to.

Australia's chair selectors George Bailey confirmed last week that Smith would not be opening against India saying Smith "had expressed a desire to move back down from that opening position" and that captain Pat Cummins and Andrew McDonald had made the decision.

McDonald stated on ABC Radio at the weekend that he and Cummins were the key decision-makers in the move, playing down Smith's influence.

Smith wanted it on the record that he had not explicitly requested to move back to No. 4 but had rather been asked by McDonald what his preferred batting spot was. He also added that Khawaja and Labuschagne had both expressed their discontent at him opening.

"I got asked where I'd prefer to bat, and I said four. I didn't ask [to move] though," Smith said. "I also said I'm happy batting wherever. I'm not really too fussed. I got asked where my preference would be, and I said four. I saw a few things last week saying that I've requested to bat at four. That wasn't the case. I said I'm happy to bat wherever you'd like me to bat but, yeah, four would be my ideal position.

Asked what had changed since earlier this year , he said: "Obviously there's a spot there now with Greeny [Cameron Green] out. And I think just conversations we had after New Zealand with particularly Marnus and Uzi, they hated me up top, to be honest. They wanted me behind them.

"They just like the...they call it security behind them, in a way. They were pretty strong on me not batting there. So that was a big part of it. And then obviously, I've got a decent record at four.

"It was good fun having a crack at something new, batting up top. I still feel like I could do a job there for sure. It was a pretty small sample size. But I've done pretty well at four for a number of years now. I feel like it's probably where I can have my best input for this team at the moment."

Smith was set to move regardless of Green's injury as the conversations had taken place prior to the limited-overs tour of England.

He was asked whether he felt like he could have continued in the role longer term given his average of 28.50 in the four Tests in the job was not that bad as no opener averaged more than 32 across those four Tests.

In his own style: Steven Smith leaves the ball alone • Getty Images

"Honestly, I'm not that fussed," Smith said. "I said it when I took that job, I'm not really fussed where I bat. The conversations I had with the other guys, they didn't like it at all. They wanted some security, I suppose, behind them, where I've done really well for a number of years, and I can understand that as well. So it is what it is and I'm not going to be opening this summer. That's it."

Smith made 3 off 29 balls for New South Wales against Victoria in his first red-ball innings since the New Zealand Test series in March and his first Sheffield Shield match since 2021.

On a day when 15 wickets fell at the MCG in difficult batting conditions, Smith was upbeat about the innings despite being caught down the leg side off Fergus O'Neill.

"I actually felt pretty good out there, to be honest, for the three that I scored strangely enough," Smith said. "I felt like I was moving well. I was leaving well, and got a little bit unlucky with the one that sort of took off a little bit down the leg side. And that can happen. But I actually felt like I was getting in nice positions. My bat path was good and felt pretty good. So happy with that."

Meanwhile, Smith has been impressed with his limited time watching 19-year-old Sam Konstas who was lbw after 10 balls on the second day at the MCG

"He got a bit unlucky there I reckon," Smith said. "It looked like it might have been just darting down leg a little bit. I haven't seen a lot of him. I would have liked to have seen a bit more of him out here in the middle for sure. But from what I have seen in the nets, he's got a lot of time.

Steven Smith threw in Nic Maddinson's name as a potential opening option • Getty Images

"He's very organised. He plays fast bowling and spin well from what I've seen in the brief couple of times I've seen him bat, it's looked really good. He's a bright prospect. We've got to remember he's only 19 as well so you he's got plenty of time. But what I've seen so far, it looks promising

"He's got all the makings to definitely be a really good Test player. That's for sure. Whether it's now or in the future, time will tell."

Smith also threw Nic Maddinson 's name in the mix as a possible candidate to open the batting for Australia against India given he is a similar type of player to David Warner.

"There's a few really good candidates, guys that have, done really well the last few years," Smith said. "[Cameron] Bancroft and the usual suspects that have been talked about. Maddo I think is also another really good candidate. He's had a good couple of years. If you're looking for someone similar to a Davey replacement, he gets after the ball and can score really quickly.