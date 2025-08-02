Not too high, not too low: Gary Stead did it his steady way

You've had a little bit of time to reflect on leaving the role after such a lengthy tenure. How are you feeling about that chapter of your coaching journey coming to a close?

It's sad in a way but other opportunities may present themselves as well. I always stepped into the role knowing I wouldn't do it forever. But I've been really privileged and fortunate to be around this group of players and staff for nearly seven years, and I look back very, very positively. It's been a really exciting time for New Zealand cricket, the way that we've played our cricket, and I'm very grateful for the opportunity I've been given.

If you look back at the first Test XI you coached in 2018, and even the ODI World Cup team from 2019, compared to the current Test team and the XI from the Champions Trophy final this year, you've overseen a massive period of change in New Zealand cricket and a huge turnover of players and yet remained competitive throughout. How do you reflect on that?

Probably something I'm most proud about with our group is, we've continued to manage to find a way to keep competing with the very best teams in the world. I knew when I was stepping into the role that some players were getting [towards] the end of their career, and you want to help them transition out of it. Sometimes you've got to make tough calls and say, hey, we think it's time you finished. That probably is the thing that weighs on your mind most as a coach, because it is about trying to keep strong relationships and trusting relationships with people. I hope that they know that you've always got the best interests of the team at heart, and sometimes as a coach, you do have to front up and have those tough conversations.

How did you manage those, and how much did your own experience as a player shape how you dealt with them?

As a player I went through that transition myself. And it's not easy. I remember back to my time when I'd made the decision to retire from playing, and it was a very, very, emotional time. You think about how much the playing side has given you for so long. So you try and do it with some empathy and understanding for the player, but also you're clear that you believe you have to make those calls. It's not just a one-person decision. These things are normally talked about with a wider group of staff and selectors, but it's often you that delivers that message.

During your tenure, New Zealand, like a number of countries, was heavily affected by the growth of franchise T20 cricket in terms of how it impacted the player pool. New Zealand have managed that better than most. Can you give some insights into how you worked through that challenge and how that impacted your coaching style?

There's not a one-size-fits-all solution. It is about having flexibility. And I think our contract system is very flexible. I think it's about understanding the players' desires and where they're at in their careers. Also, you're clear that there are a lot more opportunities out there. Our premise is, when the players come back to the Black Caps, they still see this as the preferred place to be - the preferred place to work, if you like. We try and make sure our environment is well looked after. Everyone chips in for that, to make sure it is the environment we want, that it still is seen as a place that you can improve and get better. To be playing international cricket at the peak of your powers is a place that most people dream of still. There's not a one-size-fits-all solution. It is about having flexibility. And I think our contract system is very flexible. I think it's about understanding the players' desires and where they're at in their careers. Also, you're clear that there are a lot more opportunities out there. Our premise is, when the players come back to the Black Caps, they still see this as the preferred place to be - the preferred place to work, if you like. We try and make sure our environment is well looked after. Everyone chips in for that, to make sure it is the environment we want, that it still is seen as a place that you can improve and get better. To be playing international cricket at the peak of your powers is a place that most people dream of still.

Matt Henry's career resurgence, combined with the rise of Will O'Rourke, means New Zealand's fast-bowling stocks are strong • Hannah Peters/Getty Images

How much did the role of the head coach change during your time? And did your coaching philosophies or core principles shift with that?

The role has definitely changed and become a little bit more complicated, just with the advent of franchise cricket. There is a lot more management around the edges of, as I touched on before, what players' desires are as well. But you keep your core principles of what we're trying to achieve. It's been going on for a while now. The role has definitely changed and become a little bit more complicated, just with the advent of franchise cricket. There is a lot more management around the edges of, as I touched on before, what players' desires are as well. But you keep your core principles of what we're trying to achieve. It's been going on for a while now. Colin Munro went down that track , then Trent Boult , and now you're seeing a number of other players that are shifting into that space. But one of our principles is to try and look after our players and show that we do have care for them. And even though they go [the franchise cricket] route, it may be we still want them to play in some of our competitions. Keeping that strong relationship is still very important.

Outwardly you are an extremely calm and level individual, and it is a trait of several of your leaders, including Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. Was that a key part of the environment you tried to create to help get the best out of the playing group?

It is something we talked about, not getting too low or too high. We play professional sport and it's nigh on impossible to win every game, although you are trying to go out and obviously do that. But sometimes you're not quite at your best. Other times you can play at your very best and still be beaten. And that's the great thing [about] the highest level of sport. You still do need a little bit of luck to go your way, whether it be a toss or a bit of weather, that type of thing. That's the beauty of Test cricket, in particular, that it has all those things in one match.

There were some heartbreaks, particularly the 2019 World Cup final, but even the 2021 T20 World Cup final and the 2025 Champions Trophy final. How did you manage the emotions of the group after those results and get them back up and going for the next challenge?

In some ways it's easy. Because of the amount of cricket that's being played, you are usually straight into another tour. The 2019 one, for example, I know we went home for a week or so and then we were straight off to Sri Lanka for a Test series. I think it comes in your DNA a wee bit as well. And again, it falls back to that [thing of] not being too high, not being too low. But I think back to 2019 and one of the things I'm most proud of is the way we handled it. In some ways it's easy. Because of the amount of cricket that's being played, you are usually straight into another tour. The 2019 one, for example, I know we went home for a week or so and then we were straight off to Sri Lanka for a Test series. I think it comes in your DNA a wee bit as well. And again, it falls back to that [thing of] not being too high, not being too low. But I think back to 2019 and one of the things I'm most proud of is the way we handled it.

Led by Kane, the team showed real graciousness . It was hard to accept what happened, but it did, and we were one run short in the end. You can go back and look at probably a hundred different things that happened in the match, but if you start doing that, I think you'll end up beating yourself up and become a nervous wreck. But still, what an amazing game of cricket to be part of. Arguably, perhaps the best one-day game there's been in a World Cup final. To be part of that is still, I think, a real privilege.

Winning the WTC trophy in 2021, making two World Cup finals, winning 3-0 in India, finishing runners-up in the 2025 Champions Trophy - New Zealand have a formidable list of achievements under Stead (second from left) • Getty Images

On the ODI theme, 50-over cricket shifted quite a bit in your time. New Zealand consistently made semi-finals and finals over that period and adapted and evolved with it. What has been the key to that?

I think one of the keys is understanding the competition, for a start. In my view, in those competitions, yes, you've got to be at the business end, but you've got to start the tournaments really well. We knew in England in 2019 that you play every team. We had a reasonably favourable draw. It so happened we I think one of the keys is understanding the competition, for a start. In my view, in those competitions, yes, you've got to be at the business end, but you've got to start the tournaments really well. We knew in England in 2019 that you play every team. We had a reasonably favourable draw. It so happened we bowled Sri Lanka out in the first game pretty cheaply. I think we were only chasing 130 or 140, so we made the call in the dressing room that we were going to go after it quick and try and make sure we had a real boost in our net run rate, because we thought it could have come down to that when it comes to semi-final spots. It could have been easy to say, oh, we'll just ease into this game and make sure we get over the line. But while we had a brilliant start, we also had Colin de Grandhomme padded up to come in very early and try and just take the game away from the opposition quickly to get that net run rate right up. I think understanding those little things around tournaments and what might give you that little one-to-five-per-cent sort of advantage is really important.

There have been some great triumphs. Were there any other little bits of planning that you're proud of that turned out to be really important for a success that you had?

I think the most obvious one to me is I think the most obvious one to me is the series win we had against India . We'd come off a 2-0 series loss in Sri Lanka prior to that, and bar a couple of bad sessions, we'd actually played some pretty good cricket [in Sri Lanka]. But one of the things we'd planned around beforehand is the way we wanted to bat, the way we wanted to apply pressure back to the opposition, understanding the games weren't likely to go five days. That it was about how many runs you got, not necessarily the time you were taking up in the middle. While we lost those matches, the template of the way we wanted to play was laid out. It was the second Test in Sri Lanka , the first innings, we went back into our shells and that just highlighted to us that the track we were on was the right one from a batting perspective. We had to apply pressure, and we were prepared to take risks early in our innings to try and put the pressure back on. It helped us when we went to India and the way we played there in the next series.

How fulfilling is it as a coach when you reinforce those messages, and then the guys go out and execute in a series like that one against India under immense pressure?

It's highly satisfying when you put the plans into action and the players go out and trust the plan is the right way to go. That just doesn't happen because you sit around and talk about it. You practise it, you train for it, and you reflect on it as well. I think the innings we were bowled out for [88] in Sri Lanka [second Test] laid the foundations for saying that's not the way we want to play in India, and we will not fall into that trap again.

Goodbye is not forever: of the trend of players going freelance, Stead says, "It may be we still want them to play in some of our competitions. Keeping that strong relationship is still very important" • Getty Images

As the series win unfolded in India could you believe what was happening? What were some of the other things that you planned for and implemented that came to fruition?

We lost the toss in the We lost the toss in the first Test , which was a blessing in disguise because we would have batted as well. It did feel just a little bit damp on top, but it just took one session to put us right on the front foot. The way Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke bowled that day was fantastic. And then we just went about our play.

That first Test in Bangalore was a little bit different because the wicket was pretty good. While it nipped early, it did flatten out, and we probably got the best of the batting conditions there. Then it was really a war of attrition after that when we bowled again just to stay in the game and make sure their lead wasn't too big, because cracks were opening on the pitch, and it could have been pretty difficult in that last innings.

I guess we looked at it and thought, you win one Test in India, it's as good as what most teams do over there at times. But then we really shifted our attention to Pune and that was a very, very different-looking wicket. We knew it would spin from the very start. But that and then the game in Mumbai is where I think the lessons from Sri Lanka really gave us the opportunity just to be really clear on the way we wanted to play. We won a couple of tosses, which helped. We got probably the best of the conditions. Though they were never that easy. I thought we bowled really well, just to keep applying pressure and keep the heat on the Indian players. They're obviously tough to beat over there, their record shows that. For me, it's probably the greatest achievement of my time from a results point of view that we had.

No doubt then that the second best was the World Test Championship title in 2021 with a different group. A different style of victory. But you played some great cricket for a long period of time to build up to that one. What were some of the things that you did well with that group?

It was different. We played on some reasonably spicy home wickets. I remember talking to the guys when we had four Tests left in the cycle - two against West Indies and two against Pakistan - and sort of said, while we don't talk about the big goal too much, here's the carrot for you: we win four Tests, we're a good chance of making the final. It was largely a seam-dominated type attack, not a lot of spin bowling. It was different. We played on some reasonably spicy home wickets. I remember talking to the guys when we had four Tests left in the cycle - two against West Indies and two against Pakistan - and sort of said, while we don't talk about the big goal too much, here's the carrot for you: we win four Tests, we're a good chance of making the final. It was largely a seam-dominated type attack, not a lot of spin bowling.

New Zealand lost the series in Sri Lanka 0-2, but they set the template for their momentous India win there. "We had to apply pressure, and we were prepared to take risks early in our innings to try and put the pressure back on," Stead says • AFP/Getty Images

Even in the final, we went in with four seamers plus Colin de Grandhomme, so five seamers really, and didn't play a spinner, which as a tactical decision was a hard one to make because we did think the pitch would spin a bit, but we thought India would struggle more against the seam bowling than spin.

That group of guys, a lot of them had had the heartbreak from 2019 [World Cup]. And it was a difficult time because of Covid, and people were in isolation at different times. We had guys coming from the IPL. We had a little bit of preparation with two Tests versus England beforehand, which was instrumental in us finding some cricket rhythm leading into that final as well.

You mentioned that attack of Southee, Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner, but you built a lot of depth underneath. Matt Henry is having a career resurgence. Will O'Rourke and Ben Sears have been finds. How have you built that depth while keeping a strong core across all three forms?

I think a big part of it is trying to play as much New Zealand A cricket as you can and giving guys experiences in different conditions. That for me is a little bit of a stepping stone to international cricket, where you get to test players that you think could be involved in the future at that next level. Pace bowling to me is a little bit like being an openside flanker in rugby in a way that, you're going to get niggles and you're going to get injured at times, but I think the resilience of our group has been very good. I think you can probably put a lot of that down to [strength and conditioning coach] Chris Donaldson and the work that he does around the guys as well to have them ready.