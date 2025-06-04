Stead calls time on seven-year tenure as New Zealand coach

New Zealand 's most successful national coach, Gary Stead , will bow of the role at the end of the month after a seven-year tenure that included a World Test Championship (WTC) title, three global limited-overs final appearances, and a historic 3-0 Test series win in India.

Stead, 53, had already stood down from the white-ball role and was given some time to consider his future with the Test side, but New Zealand Cricket (NZC) appear set to appoint one coach for all formats with Stead standing down when his contract finishes at the end of the month.

He has left a huge imprint on New Zealand cricket after taking the role from Mike Hesson in 2018. Stead coached New Zealand to the ODI World Cup final in 2019 where they lost on a heartbreaking boundary countback. The 2021 WTC final win over India was New Zealand's first global title since the 2000 ICC Knockout (Champions Trophy) title. He was in charge as New Zealand got to the 2021 T20 World Cup final and the 2025 Champions Trophy final as well as two other semi-finals in the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Stead's crowning achievement came last year when New Zealand became the first team to clean sweep India at home in a 3-0 Test series.

"There's been some amazing memories over the past seven years based around a group of fantastic and talented people who have gone out to give their best for their country, each other and for the fans," Stead said. "Brendon McCullum and Mike Hesson had left the team with strong values and a style of play, and I've just tried to build and shape that further to grow our ability to be consistent in everything we do.

"It's been nice to be competitive across all three formats and I'd like to think that, regardless of results, the opposition know the Blackcaps are a team that won't fold and will always show the grit and determination to compete.

"To work alongside some of New Zealand's best cricketers and have had a ringside seat to every training and match has been very special and an absolute honour. For a country with five million people and limited resources, we comparatively perform outstandingly well against the other powerhouses of the game.

"I am grateful to all those that have helped and supported me during my time, especially to my wife Rachel and children Alex and Libby who have sacrificed much. I also want to pay special thanks to NZC, and in particular all of the support staff I have worked with who are hands-on with the team and in the thick of things day-in and day-out.

"I'd like to wish the new coach well and the team every success in the future."

Stead said he would initially take some time off but hopes to continue coaching in come capacity either at home or overseas. "I'll initially take some time to refresh and recharge, but I still have the coaching bug and will look to explore opportunities at home and abroad where I can look to share what I've learned from my 30 years of professional sport as a player and coach."

Stead's long-time captain Kane Williamson paid tribute to him as one of New Zealand's best ever coaches.

The 2021 WTC final win over India was New Zealand's first global title since 2000 • AFP/Getty Images

"Steady gave absolutely everything to the team," Williamson said. "There was no one more hard-working and passionate about seeing the Blackcaps grow and succeed. He was always thorough in his planning and preparation and will go down as one of our best coaches, but an even better bloke."

NZC chief executive Scott Weenick said Stead had left a lasting legacy on the Blackcaps and New Zealand cricket at large.

"Gary's been an exceptional leader for the BLACKCAPS, elevating the team to the pinnacle of world cricket with remarkable consistency and courage," said Weenink. "His achievements, from the World Test Championship triumph to historic series wins abroad, have inspired the country and set a new benchmark for excellence in the New Zealand game.