Konstas 43, Smith 0, NSW struggle despite Starc six-for

New South Wales 136 & 185 for 6 (Philippe 70*, Konstas 43, Boland 2-41) trail Victoria 272 and 246 (Harper 72, Rogers 59, Starc 6-81) by 197 runs

Konstas made 43, after being given a life when on 23, while Smith was given out lbw not offering a shot to Scott Boland as the Blues slumped to 185 for 6 chasing 383. An unbeaten half-century from Josh Philippe has ensured the game will reach the fourth day, but the Blues need 198 runs to win with just four wickets in hand.

Earlier, critical half-centuries from Sam Harper and Tom Rogers helped Victoria set the Blues a large fourth-innings chase in the face of some outstanding bowling from Starc, who finished with 6 for 81 from 17.5 overs and looks in superb shape ahead of the Test series against India.

The Blues chase got off to a horror start as they lost 4 for 35. Boland was back to his unerring best with the new ball. He had Nic Maddinson caught at slip off a no-ball before nicking him off again with a brilliant legal delivery from around the wicket that angled in and seamed away.

He then trapped Smith lbw with a delivery that nipped back sharply from wide of off. Smith shouldered arms not expecting so much movement. Umpire Sam Nogajski thought it was hitting the stumps. It was a brave decision but, despite Smith's clear displeasure, replays suggested it was highly likely to be hitting the stumps.

Steven Smith was trapped lbw by Scott Boland for a duck • Getty Images

Moises Henriques was trapped lbw by Fergus O'Neill before Ollie Davies fell nicking a loose drive off Will Sutherland.

Konstas held firm in the face of some excellent seam bowling. But he battled for fluency despite looking sound in defence. The moment he tried to expand he nearly came unstuck. On 23, he drove firmly at a Boland delivery that wasn't as full as it appeared. A thick edge flew to Peter Handscomb's right at second slip, but he could not reel it in at full stretch despite getting two hands to it.

The drop appeared to free Konstas up. He began to accumulate, moving to 43 alongside Philippe, who continued the form he showed in his unbeaten 45 in the first innings.

But having done the hard yards against the quicks, Konstas was undone but the offspin of Todd Murphy . He had mauled South Australia's Ben Manenti in his twin centuries in the opening game of the season, but the Test offspinner was a different challenge. Konstas punched him neatly off the back foot for four through cover-point and wanted to go back-to-back skipping out early to the next delivery predicting it might be fuller. Murphy outsmarted him. Konstas was nowhere near the good length as he tried to mow it over long-on and the top edge skewed to backward point where Campbell Kellaway held the tricky chance.

The Blues were 97 for 5 before Philippe and Sean Abbott steadied the innings. The two shared a 59-run stand before Abbott edged Sutherland to first slip.

Philippe reached a half-century for the second time this season and looks in good touch heading into his Australia A appearance in a few weeks.

Earlier in the day, Harper and Rogers produced an excellent 130-run partnership to put Victoria in a strong position before late hitting from O'Neill and Murphy pushed the game seemingly beyond the Blues reach. Harper made 72 and looked in complete control before holing out to wide fine leg when a predictable plan had been set for him.

Rogers made 59, his maiden first-class half-century, and looked very assured before he lost a battle with Nathan Lyon. Australia's No. 1 Test spinner went over the wicket to the left-hand batter for a period of time to dry him up. He fell trying to work against the spin and was caught at short leg.