Queensland vs South Aust, 5th Match at Brisbane, Sheffield Shield, Oct 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Brisbane, October 20 - 23, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Queensland
L
W
L
L
D
South Aust
L
L
D
W
D
Match centre Ground time: 10:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
QLD10 M • 636 Runs • 39.75 Avg • 42.09 SR
QLD7 M • 446 Runs • 44.6 Avg • 59.38 SR
10 M • 894 Runs • 49.67 Avg • 40.71 SR
SOA10 M • 514 Runs • 32.13 Avg • 72.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
QLD9 M • 34 Wkts • 3.38 Econ • 48.44 SR
QLD8 M • 29 Wkts • 2.62 Econ • 56.82 SR
SOA10 M • 50 Wkts • 2.79 Econ • 42.84 SR
SOA6 M • 30 Wkts • 3.62 Econ • 37.3 SR
Squad
QLD
SOA
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|Allrounder
Match details
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|20,21,22,23 October 2024 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News
Australia's selection race: who is in the running to face India?
There's one batting spot in the XI to fill for Perth, and maybe a reserve player as well
Smith and Starc in New South Wales Sheffield Shield squad
Young opener Sam Konstas will face Scott Boland at the MCG after Victoria named the Test seamer for his first game of the summer
Marsh ready to bowl as much as Cummins needs him against India
He expects to send down a few overs in the next Sheffield Shield match as part of a "slow build" to the Test series
Marsh smashes 94, Khawaja warms up with unbeaten 64 in draw
Marsh didn't bowl in the game at the WACA while Khawaja looked in fine touch on the last day