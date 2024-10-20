Live - Starc, Smith, Boland return to Sheffield Shield

For all the excitement about Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland letting rip at the MCG, Sean Abbott's return to first-class cricket has been eye-catching. He was not at his best on Australia's limited overs tour of the UK but one issue Abbott is often contending with is he has one of the highest bowling workloads of any Australian fast bowler. He is so durable that he bowls a lot and that can wear him down over time without sufficient rest. But he looks fresh here at the MCG. His pace is up and he has been relentless over the first three hours of the day. He has caused all sorts of problems to Victoria's left-handers, pitching on the stumps and nipping across them. He has also beaten Peter Handscomb on the inside and the outside edge. He is unfortunate not to have more than one wicket so far. Boland and Michael Neser are ahead of him in the Test fast bowling queue but if Australia's depth is tested at all, Abbott would be an excellent option.