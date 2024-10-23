Renshaw misses again as McAndrew five seals SA win

South Australia 314 (Hunt 136, McInerney 51, Whitney 5-57) and 352 for 9 dec (Carey 123*, McSweeney 72) beat Queensland 308 (Peirson 94, McDermott 52) and 229 (Clayton 91, McAndrew 5-38) by 129 runs

Queensland opener Matt Renshaw did himself no favours in his bid to push for the vacancy at the top of Australia's Test batting order, dismissed cheaply on the final day of the Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia.

Already an outsider for the India series after being overlooked for Australia A, Renshaw had begun the summer with scores of 6, 15 and 2 and needed a big total on the final day of the Shield match at Allan Border Field, won by the visitors by 129 runs after wicketkeeper Alex Carey and Nathan McAndrew starred.

There appeared little need for Renshaw to play at McAndrew's delivery wide of off stump, but he mistimed his cover drive and edged the ball straight to Carey after compiling 21 runs.

Bulls skipper Marnus Labuschagne said Renshaw's failures had not helped his Test cause, but added that all was not lost.

"I certainly think it counts against him. If other guys are making runs and it is going to be a tight call, it is always going to work like that," Labuschagne said.

"That doesn't mean he can't bat well in the next two [Shield[ games and maybe change people's opinions or views."

Test opener Usman Khawaja (39) joined Renshaw in the pavilion, also edging to Carey without kicking on as Queensland chased 359 for victory.

Labuschagne (10) and Ben McDermott (0) were dismissed either side of lunch as the hosts stumbled to 79 for 4.

Jack Clayton fought hard to make 91 • Getty Images

Debutant Lachlan Hearne (44) and Jack Clayton (91) got the Bulls back into it with a 106-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson (10) was unlucky to be given out caught behind to a lifter from speedster McAndrew as South Australia turned the screws to bundle Queensland out for 229.

McAndrew completed a stellar match after taking three wickets in the first innings and making a vital 46 in the second dig.

Carey was named player of the match. His first-innings 42 followed by an unbeaten 123 stamped his class, and the Test gloveman snared 10 catches, including seven in the second innings.

"He has been excellent for us since coming back from his Test duties," South Australia captain Nathan McSweeney said.

"Last week he scored a 90 and a hundred for us as well. The way he plays and the runs he makes are match-winning.