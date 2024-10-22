Matches (5)
BAN vs SA (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)
Sheffield Shield (2)
Stumps • Starts 12:00 AM
5th Match, Brisbane, October 20 - 23, 2024, Sheffield Shield
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
(94 ov) 314 & 352/9
Queensland FlagQueensland
308

Day 3 - South Aust lead by 358 runs.

Current RR: 3.74
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 40/2 (4.00)
Report

Carey fires another warning shot ahead of India series

Alex Carey posted his second Shield century in two games while Nathan McSweeney continues to push his Test credentials with 72 as South Australia build a big lead

AAP
22-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Alex Carey pulls behind square, Queensland vs South Australia, Sheffield Shield, Allan Border Field, October 22, 2024

Alex Carey pulls behind square  •  Getty Images

South Australia 314 & 352 for 9 (Carey 123*, McSweeney 72, Whitney 3-62) lead Queensland 308 (Peirson 94, McDermott 52) by 358 runs
Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey has fired another warning shot to India with an unbeaten century for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland.
Already in blistering form to start the red-ball summer, Carey was again chief agitator on day three scoring 123 not out from 163 deliveries as SA stormed to a 358-run lead at Allan Border Field. Skipper Nathan McSweeney continued his excellent form making 72 to push his case for a Test call-up.
A declaration appears likely overnight, with paceman Jordan Buckingham unbeaten at the crease alongside Carey.
As at the close of play, Carey is averaging 122 across four knocks this summer in positive signs for an Australian middle order missing Cameron Green for the five-Test series against India that begins next month.
Unfazed by the second new ball, Carey notched his second century of the summer by blasting paceman Mark Steketee for three consecutive boundaries in the final hour of play on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old bookended a huge six over deep mid-wicket with a pair of fours past extra cover to race through the nervous nineties and into triple figures. He capped a brilliant day at the crease by slogging his favourite victim Steketee for six over deep mid-wicket in the final over.
Earlier, Carey brought up his half-century pulling Tom Whitney's short ball to the boundary in a rare tough over for the impressive debutant paceman.
Carey raised his bat from only 67 deliveries, signalling his intentions to pick up where McSweeney had left off before Usman Khawaja caught the South Australian captain at first slip off Mitchell Swepson.
Whitney backed up his five-wicket haul from the first innings with three key scalps early on day three before a minor heel injury prevented him from bowling as Carey kicked on in the afternoon.
Whitney trapped opener Conor McInerney lbw early on day three, before cleaning up Nathan McAndrew's middle stump with his first ball following lunch after the nightwatcher stubbornly stuck around through the first session.
Whitney's figures of 8 for 119 across the two innings were the third-best for a Queensland debutant in Sheffield Shield history.
In the spotlight since his omission from the Australia A squad, Test hopeful Matt Renshaw grabbed a headline moment late on day three - but not with the bat.
The towering Renshaw dived at mid-wicket for a brilliant catch to dismiss Jake Lehmann from Marnus Labuschagne's part-time leg-spin.
Labuschagne joined would-be Test opener Renshaw on the highlight reel with a catch above his head to send Liam Scott packing and help Queensland tear into the bowlers.
Alex CareyNathan McSweeneyTom WhitneySouth AustraliaQueenslandAustraliaSouth Aust vs QueenslandSheffield Shield

South Aust Innings
Player NameRB
HJ Hunt
caught01
CJ McInerney
lbw2040
N McAndrew
bowled4686
NA McSweeney
caught72130
DR Drew
caught1325
AT Carey
not out123163
JS Lehmann
caught3554
L Scott
caught1122
BAD Manenti
bowled2035
WA Agar
caught01
JS Buckingham
not out07
Extras(b 4, lb 4, w 4)
Total352(9 wkts; 94 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
NSW10013.66
WA10013.45
VIC10013
QLD10012.96
TAS10012.66
SOA10012.6
Full Table