Scorchers vs Renegades, 33rd Match at Perth, WBBL, Dec 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
33rd Match, W.A.C.A, December 02, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scorchers
W
L
W
W
L
Renegades
W
L
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PS-W8 M • 280 Runs • 35 Avg • 130.84 SR
PS-W10 M • 200 Runs • 22.22 Avg • 113.63 SR
MR-W10 M • 241 Runs • 26.78 Avg • 126.17 SR
MR-W8 M • 185 Runs • 30.83 Avg • 145.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PS-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.02 Econ • 14.64 SR
PS-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.3 Econ • 13.84 SR
MR-W8 M • 15 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 12 SR
MR-W7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.81 Econ • 9.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PS-W
MR-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|2 December 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
