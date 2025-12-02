Matches (25)
Scorchers vs Renegades, 33rd Match at Perth, WBBL, Dec 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

33rd Match, W.A.C.A, December 02, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women
Tomorrow
9:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
Melbourne Renegades WomenMelbourne Renegades Women
844080.140
6
Perth Scorchers WomenPerth Scorchers Women
84408-0.440
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
8 M • 280 Runs • 35 Avg • 130.84 SR
KM Mack
10 M • 200 Runs • 22.22 Avg • 113.63 SR
CA Webb
10 M • 241 Runs • 26.78 Avg • 126.17 SR
G Wareham
8 M • 185 Runs • 30.83 Avg • 145.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AL Edgar
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.02 Econ • 14.64 SR
LG Mills
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.3 Econ • 13.84 SR
G Wareham
8 M • 15 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 12 SR
A Capsey
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.81 Econ • 9.6 SR
Squad
PS-W
MR-W
Player
Role
Sophie Devine (c)
Batting Allrounder
Chloe Ainsworth 
Bowling Allrounder
Maddy Darke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Amy Edgar 
Bowling Allrounder
Mikayla Hinkley 
Batter
Ebony Hoskin 
Bowler
Freya Kemp 
Allrounder
Alana King 
Bowling Allrounder
Katie Mack 
Batter
Shay Manolini 
Bowler
Lilly Mills 
Bowler
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chloe Piparo 
Batter
Paige Scholfield 
Batting Allrounder
Ruby Strange 
Allrounder
Match details
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
Series
Season2025/26
Match days2 December 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Ahmad Khan
Australia
Peta Merrilees
TV Umpire
Australia
Ashlee Gibbons
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Jarryd Buscall
Match Referee
Australia
Charlie Burke
Women's Big Bash League

