Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam pull off tense chase as Bangladesh clinch series

Bangladesh 150 for 8 (Shamim 33, Jaker 32, Nurul 31*, Omarzai 4-23) beat Afghanistan 147 for 5 (Zadran 38, Gurbaz 30, Nasum 2-25) by two wickets

Shoriful Islam produced a miserly spell with the ball and added crucial runs with the bat as Bangladesh secured a two-wicket win over Afghanistan in the second T20I in Sharjah. The result gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Shoriful takes Bangladesh home with bat

Bangladesh slipped from 102 for 4 to 129 for 8 in the space of four overs. Noor Ahmad removed Shamim for 33, before Nasum Ahmed, who looked competent with the bat until he unnecessarily slogged at Rashid Khan, fell in the 16th over. Azmatullah Omarzai removed both Mohammad Saifuddin and Rishad Hossain in the 18th over.

Bangladesh needed 19 runs to win in 12 balls, with eight wickets gone, but Nurul Hasan kept them in the hunt. He started the 19th over with a six off Noor, before taking a single. At the time, it seemed like a dicey move. But with three runs coming off wides and seven off Shoriful's bat - that included a straight boundary - it left Bangladesh with just two to win in the final over.

Ibrahim Zadran scored 38 in 37 balls • ACB

Shoriful had kept the strike for the last over, and crashed Omarzai's first ball down the ground for the winning runs. Nurul remained unbeaten 31 off 21 balls, while Shoriful smashed a decisive 11* in six deliveries.

Jaker, Shamim revive Bangladesh

Omarzai gave Afghanistan the perfect start with the ball, removing openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain. Rashid took a good tumbling catch at mid-off to get Tanzid in the second over, before Omarzai trapped Parvez lbw in his next over. Saif Hassan struck a couple of sixes on either side of the wicket, but became Mujeeb Ur Rahman's victim in the fifth over. Sediqullah Atal took a catch running back from extra cover, as Bangladesh slipped to 24 for 3.

Shamim responded to the situation aggressively, hammering Rashid for a six to end the powerplay. Jaker then struck his first six in seven innings when he lofted Mohammad Nabi over long-on. It was followed by a flick over square leg off Abdollah Ahmadzai in the next over.

Shamim struck his second six, a huge hit over midwicket, off Noor, as Bangladesh looked on the path to recovery. Jaker, who reached double figures after four consecutive single-figure scores, fell lbw to his opposite number Rashid for the second game in a row, as the fourth-wicket stand between him and Shamim ended on 56.

Shoriful Islam gave just 13 runs in four overs • AFP/Getty Images

Rash shots upend Afghanistan's start

Afghanistan started slowly, managing only 35 runs in the powerplay, but they did not lose a wicket. Atal tried to up the ante in the eighth over, hitting Rishad for a couple of sixes. But it was followed by his wicket next ball, as the left-hander was caught at long-on for 23. That broke the opening partnership on 55, before Nasum had Zadran caught at long-on, too, for 38 off 37 balls. When newcomer Wafiullah Tarakhil fell for 1, also taken at long-on, Afghanistan's steady start had evaporated.

Shoriful leads Bangladesh's squeeze

Three of Bangladesh's five bowlers finished with great economy rates. Shoriful conceded just 13 runs in his four overs, while Nasum and Saifuddin also kept their economy rates below 6.50 in their respective four overs. Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad were expensive, though the latter picked up two wickets.