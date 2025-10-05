Matches (11)
IND v WI (1)
AFG vs BAN (1)
Women's World Cup (2)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
NZ vs AUS (2)
Irani Cup (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I at Sharjah, AFG vs BAN, Oct 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (N), Sharjah, October 05, 2025, Afghanistan v Bangladesh
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Afghanistan
W
L
L
L
L
Bangladesh
W
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 05:50
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BAN
AFG
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3504
|Match days
|5 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
Afghanistan v Bangladesh News
Saif Hassan gets maiden call-up to Bangladesh's ODI squad
Nurul Hasan makes an ODI comeback following his match-winning cameo in the first T20I against Afghanistan
Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam pull off tense chase as Bangladesh clinch series
Omarzai's four-wicket haul went in vain for Afghanistan, who were restricted to 147 in the second T20I
Emon, Tanzid the stars as Bangladesh survive 6 for 9 collapse
Chasing 152, the openers gave Bangladesh a start of 109 in 11.4 overs, and it turned out to be decisive
Farooqi, Naib, Janat left out of Afghanistan squad for white-ball series against Bangladesh
Mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar part of ODI squad but has been demoted to reserves in the T20I side