Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I at Sharjah, AFG vs BAN, Oct 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Sharjah, October 05, 2025, Afghanistan v Bangladesh
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Saif Hassan
8 M • 208 Runs • 29.71 Avg • 126.82 SR
Tanzid Hasan
8 M • 174 Runs • 24.86 Avg • 120.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mustafizur Rahman
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 17 SR
Rishad Hossain
7 M • 12 Wkts • 7.92 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BAN
AFG
Player
Role
Jaker Ali † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahedi Hasan 
Allrounder
Mohammad Saifuddin 
Bowling Allrounder
Mustafizur Rahman 
Bowler
Nasum Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Nurul Hasan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Parvez Hossain Emon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Saif Hassan 
Allrounder
Shamim Hossain 
Allrounder
Shoriful Islam 
Bowler
Soumya Sarkar 
Batting Allrounder
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 
Bowling Allrounder
Taskin Ahmed 
Bowler
Towhid Hridoy 
Top order Batter
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3504
Match days5 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
Afghanistan v Bangladesh News

Saif Hassan gets maiden call-up to Bangladesh's ODI squad

Nurul Hasan makes an ODI comeback following his match-winning cameo in the first T20I against Afghanistan

Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam pull off tense chase as Bangladesh clinch series

Omarzai's four-wicket haul went in vain for Afghanistan, who were restricted to 147 in the second T20I

Emon, Tanzid the stars as Bangladesh survive 6 for 9 collapse

Chasing 152, the openers gave Bangladesh a start of 109 in 11.4 overs, and it turned out to be decisive

Farooqi, Naib, Janat left out of Afghanistan squad for white-ball series against Bangladesh

Mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar part of ODI squad but has been demoted to reserves in the T20I side

Jaker Ali's captaincy, Afghanistan's newbies in focus ahead of T20Is

Bangladesh recently beat Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, but they still have plenty of work to do with their batting

