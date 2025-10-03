Rashid Khan, Afghanistan Captain: I feel that today at least the positive sign was our fielding--we delivered what we wanted but we still fell short of some runs. Early on, the wicket was better for batting. If you go into sixth gear, you weren't able to switch back to fourth or fifth; if you hit a few big shots, (it's about reassessing and maintaining balance between shots). I knew the spinners were bowling well - Azmat delivered too - but it was a bit harder with so many spinners and there wasn't enough time to give everyone a go. Definitely, Abdollah Ahmadzai is one for the future