Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I at Sharjah, AFG vs BAN, Oct 03 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd T20I (N), Sharjah, October 03, 2025, Afghanistan v Bangladesh
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
147/5
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(19.1/20 ov, T:148) 150/8

Bangladesh won by 2 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
11* (6) & 1/13
shoriful-islam
Cricinfo's MVP
64.69 ptsImpact List
shoriful-islam
Scorecard summary
Afghanistan 147/5(20 overs)
Ibrahim Zadran
38 (37)
Nasum Ahmed
2/25 (4)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
30 (22)
Rishad Hossain
2/45 (4)
Bangladesh 150/8(19.1 overs)
Shamim Hossain
33 (22)
Azmatullah Omarzai
4/23 (3.1)
Jaker Ali
32 (25)
Rashid Khan
2/29 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Shoriful Islam
BAN64.6911(6)11.7512.61/131.1152.08
Azmatullah Omarzai
AFG56.5919(17)13.543.894/235.8552.7
Nasum Ahmed
BAN48.8710(11)7.322.592/252.0446.28
Shamim Hossain
BAN40.1533(22)38.0440.15---
Nurul Hasan
BAN34.8131(21)33.9434.81---
Shoriful Islam, Player of the Match: The wicket was good for batting. I wanted to do the same as I did in practice and it worked out. When I came in to bat, Nurul told me not to give my wicket away and I wanted to (capitalize) on anything pitched full

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan Captain: I feel that today at least the positive sign was our fielding--we delivered what we wanted but we still fell short of some runs. Early on, the wicket was better for batting. If you go into sixth gear, you weren't able to switch back to fourth or fifth; if you hit a few big shots, (it's about reassessing and maintaining balance between shots). I knew the spinners were bowling well - Azmat delivered too - but it was a bit harder with so many spinners and there wasn't enough time to give everyone a go. Definitely, Abdollah Ahmadzai is one for the future

Jaker Ali, Bangladesh Captain: It feels good. As a team, we've played really well in the last two games and today we were more clinical. The bowlers set the tone, the wicket was better than yesterday, and we showed good character. We had to take our chances because they are quality spinners. We stayed positive and looked for boundaries...credit to the boys for that

Glorious scenes unfolded at this picturesque venue as Bangladesh fans went berserk in the aisles. Nurul Hasan once again rose to the occasion, playing a terrific knock under pressure. Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan, claiming four wickets and bringing his team back into the contest. Rashid Khan kept Afghanistan in the game with two wickets and economical bowling, though Noor Ahmad was a bit off-colour and inconsistent. Bangladesh, however, had enough firepower in the tank to seize the big moments. Talismanic Shoriful Islam had a stellar day, first returning figures of 1-13 and then playing a match-winning cameo. Afghanistan have now lost four matches in a row and are yet to deliver a complete performance. Thanks for tuning in, goodbye and goodnight!

Hans: "Not a good capetancy by Rashid. Abdullah Ahmadzai is the future star, conceded only 8, but he is given only one over, and Nabi is given 3 very expensive overs."

Mubarak Ali Mia: "To win this match, Mustafizur Rahman or Shoriful has to turn into Maxwell now."

19.1
4
Azmatullah to Shoriful Islam, FOUR runs

Around the wicket, banged in short and tries to cramp him for room, he continues in his bullheaded way and pulls it emphatically into the gap at long-on for a boundary! Bangladesh have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series but what a game of cricket! Another exhilarating affair

end of over 1917 runs
BAN: 146/8CRR: 7.68 RRR: 2.00 • Need 2 from 6b
Shoriful Islam7 (5b 1x4)
Nurul Hasan31 (21b 1x4 3x6)
Noor Ahmad 4-0-40-1
Azmatullah Omarzai 3-0-19-4
18.6
1
Noor Ahmad to Shoriful Islam, 1 run

Noor has been expensive today! Tossed up just outside off, takes the aerial route and slices it to deep cover-point, cries of catch but it dropped well short of him

18.5
4
Noor Ahmad to Shoriful Islam, FOUR runs

Dipping on the full, hits it straight like an arrow and relieves all the pressure, straight into the sightscreen! Splendid shot.

18.4
2
Noor Ahmad to Shoriful Islam, 2 runs

Bowls it fuller towards the toes, flicked, using his fluid wrists, to deep midwicket, easy opportunity for a couple

18.4
3w
Noor Ahmad to Shoriful Islam, 3 wide

Tossed fuller and outside the guideline on off, keeper cannot collect it cleanly and throw is off from short third...comedy of errors as they pick up another run, Noor didn't pick up the throw cleanly

18.3
Noor Ahmad to Shoriful Islam, no run

Short of a length on middle, a legbreak, clipped to short midwicket and was very keen on taking a single, non-striker sent back after bit of indecision

18.2
1
Noor Ahmad to Nurul, 1 run

Over the wicket again, good length and pushed wider across off, pushes it across the line to the right of deep midwicket

18.1
6
Noor Ahmad to Nurul, SIX runs

Over the wicket, bowls it full and outside off, looks like he is into astronomy because it has been launched to the stars in the direction of cow corner, what a way to start the over! Pendulum swings again! Pressure on Noor! What will he do! That was tonked cruelly and he got right underneath it in a jiffy

end of over 187 runs • 2 wickets
BAN: 129/8CRR: 7.16 RRR: 9.50 • Need 19 from 12b
Shoriful Islam0 (1b)
Nurul Hasan24 (19b 1x4 2x6)
Azmatullah Omarzai 3-0-19-4
Rashid Khan 4-0-29-2

DaWolf: "Stupid batting again. It's the last ball from Rashid. The worst ball to attack. And yet that's the decision.... "

17.6
Azmatullah to Shoriful Islam, no run

Around the wicket, hits the deck hard and keeps it on a teasing off-stump line, prods it to point. Match turning over from Omarzai

17.5
W
Azmatullah to Rishad Hossain, OUT

Over the wicket, Omarzai is on fire! Once again, Bangladesh slamming the panic button and shooting themselves in the foot! Fraction short and might have deviated in a touch, clattering the top of off-stumpp as he tried to uncoil a violent pull towards midwicket region, beaten by the pace variation and now it's getting tougher and tougher for Bangaldesh!

Rishad Hossain b Azmatullah Omarzai 2 (2b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 100
17.4
2
Azmatullah to Rishad Hossain, 2 runs

Over the wicket, back of a length and floating outside off, slammed on the rise and Rashid almost pulled off a worldie, backtracked and got his fingetips on it, splendid effort

17.3
W
Azmatullah to Saifuddin, OUT

Around the wicket, tremendous riposte and a fiery sendoff! On a length and sends it whizzing in the corridor, flirts with it and nicks it through to the keeper, was trying to go for a big booming cover drive! Looks crestfallen while taking the long walk back to the dugout. Another twist in the tale!

Mohammad Saifuddin c †Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Azmatullah Omarzai 4 (2b 1x4 0x6 2m) SR: 200
17.2
4
Azmatullah to Saifuddin, FOUR runs

Strays on the pads and gets punished! Length down the leg-side, puts. bat on ball and fetches a boundary with minimal hassle, loose from Omarzai

17.1
1
Azmatullah to Nurul, 1 run

Over the wicket, dug in short and shapes it back from outside off, pulls it

Omarzai back into the attack

end of over 172 runs • 1 wicket
BAN: 122/6CRR: 7.17 RRR: 8.66 • Need 26 from 18b
Nurul Hasan23 (18b 1x4 2x6)
Rashid Khan 4-0-29-2
Mohammad Nabi 3-0-32-0
16.6
W
Rashid Khan to Nasum, OUT

Castled! Gets the big fish! Slowed it up a touch and got it to turn back a bit towards middle, he was shaping up for an almighty heave and missed it completely! Ball kept a touch low and turned back sharply, he was quick through the air too

Nasum Ahmed b Rashid Khan 10 (11b 0x4 1x6 11m) SR: 90.9

Bjorn: "This Afghan team needs to find a replacement for Nabi, for the day he decides to retire. Man's a legend. You needs quick runs, he's there. You need some stability, he is there. You need wickets or dot balls, he is there. What can't he do?"

16.5
Rashid Khan to Nasum, no run

Quicker delivery going on with the arm into his pads, unable to work it away

Zubair Islam : "Bad decision to bring back Nabi... Rashid should have bowled "

16.4
Rashid Khan to Nasum, no run

Tight legbreak onto the stumps, opens the face to chop it down to point

16.3
1
Rashid Khan to Nurul, 1 run

Tossed up and hung away outside off, flashes a cut and finds the man at short third

16.2
1
Rashid Khan to Nasum, 1 run

Under-edge goes trundling past the keeper, another attempted pull on a google

16.1
Rashid Khan to Nasum, no run

Over the wicket, googly just outside off, swivels and tries a pull, couldn't quite time it well

Best performances - batters
Ibrahim Zadran
38 runs (37)
3 fours1 six
Productive shot
on drive
10 runs
0 four1 six
Control
86%
Shamim Hossain
33 runs (22)
3 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
slog sweep
6 runs
0 four1 six
Control
83%
Best performances - bowlers
Azmatullah Omarzai
O
3.1
M
0
R
23
W
4
ECO
7.26
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
1W
Nasum Ahmed
O
4
M
0
R
25
W
2
ECO
6.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
TossBangladesh, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Bangladesh
Shoriful Islam
Series resultBangladesh led the 3-match series 2-0
Match numberT20I no. 3498
Match days3 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
T20I debut
Wafiullah Tarakhil
Wafiullah Tarakhil
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmed Shah DurraniDRS
Afghanistan
Izatullah SafiDRS
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Ajmal Shamolzi
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Graeme Labrooy
Language
English
Win Probability
BAN 100%
AFGBAN
100%50%100%AFG InningsBAN Innings

Over 20 • BAN 150/8

Bangladesh won by 2 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
Bangladesh Innings
Player NameRB
Tanzid Hasan
caught27
Parvez Hossain Emon
lbw25
Saif Hassan
caught1814
Jaker Ali
lbw3225
Shamim Hossain
caught3322
Nurul Hasan
not out3121
Nasum Ahmed
bowled1011
Mohammad Saifuddin
caught42
Rishad Hossain
bowled22
Shoriful Islam
not out116
Extras(w 5)
Total150(8 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>