Around the wicket, banged in short and tries to cramp him for room, he continues in his bullheaded way and pulls it emphatically into the gap at long-on for a boundary! Bangladesh have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series but what a game of cricket! Another exhilarating affair
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I at Sharjah, AFG vs BAN, Oct 03 2025 - Match Result
Bangladesh won by 2 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|BAN
|64.69
|11(6)
|11.75
|12.6
|1/13
|1.11
|52.08
|AFG
|56.59
|19(17)
|13.54
|3.89
|4/23
|5.85
|52.7
|BAN
|48.87
|10(11)
|7.32
|2.59
|2/25
|2.04
|46.28
|BAN
|40.15
|33(22)
|38.04
|40.15
|-
|-
|-
|BAN
|34.81
|31(21)
|33.94
|34.81
|-
|-
|-
Shoriful Islam, Player of the Match: The wicket was good for batting. I wanted to do the same as I did in practice and it worked out. When I came in to bat, Nurul told me not to give my wicket away and I wanted to (capitalize) on anything pitched full
Rashid Khan, Afghanistan Captain: I feel that today at least the positive sign was our fielding--we delivered what we wanted but we still fell short of some runs. Early on, the wicket was better for batting. If you go into sixth gear, you weren't able to switch back to fourth or fifth; if you hit a few big shots, (it's about reassessing and maintaining balance between shots). I knew the spinners were bowling well - Azmat delivered too - but it was a bit harder with so many spinners and there wasn't enough time to give everyone a go. Definitely, Abdollah Ahmadzai is one for the future
Jaker Ali, Bangladesh Captain: It feels good. As a team, we've played really well in the last two games and today we were more clinical. The bowlers set the tone, the wicket was better than yesterday, and we showed good character. We had to take our chances because they are quality spinners. We stayed positive and looked for boundaries...credit to the boys for that
Glorious scenes unfolded at this picturesque venue as Bangladesh fans went berserk in the aisles. Nurul Hasan once again rose to the occasion, playing a terrific knock under pressure. Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan, claiming four wickets and bringing his team back into the contest. Rashid Khan kept Afghanistan in the game with two wickets and economical bowling, though Noor Ahmad was a bit off-colour and inconsistent. Bangladesh, however, had enough firepower in the tank to seize the big moments. Talismanic Shoriful Islam had a stellar day, first returning figures of 1-13 and then playing a match-winning cameo. Afghanistan have now lost four matches in a row and are yet to deliver a complete performance. Thanks for tuning in, goodbye and goodnight!
Hans: "Not a good capetancy by Rashid. Abdullah Ahmadzai is the future star, conceded only 8, but he is given only one over, and Nabi is given 3 very expensive overs."
Mubarak Ali Mia: "To win this match, Mustafizur Rahman or Shoriful has to turn into Maxwell now."
Noor has been expensive today! Tossed up just outside off, takes the aerial route and slices it to deep cover-point, cries of catch but it dropped well short of him
Dipping on the full, hits it straight like an arrow and relieves all the pressure, straight into the sightscreen! Splendid shot.
Bowls it fuller towards the toes, flicked, using his fluid wrists, to deep midwicket, easy opportunity for a couple
Tossed fuller and outside the guideline on off, keeper cannot collect it cleanly and throw is off from short third...comedy of errors as they pick up another run, Noor didn't pick up the throw cleanly
Short of a length on middle, a legbreak, clipped to short midwicket and was very keen on taking a single, non-striker sent back after bit of indecision
Over the wicket again, good length and pushed wider across off, pushes it across the line to the right of deep midwicket
Over the wicket, bowls it full and outside off, looks like he is into astronomy because it has been launched to the stars in the direction of cow corner, what a way to start the over! Pendulum swings again! Pressure on Noor! What will he do! That was tonked cruelly and he got right underneath it in a jiffy
DaWolf: "Stupid batting again. It's the last ball from Rashid. The worst ball to attack. And yet that's the decision.... "
Around the wicket, hits the deck hard and keeps it on a teasing off-stump line, prods it to point. Match turning over from Omarzai
Over the wicket, Omarzai is on fire! Once again, Bangladesh slamming the panic button and shooting themselves in the foot! Fraction short and might have deviated in a touch, clattering the top of off-stumpp as he tried to uncoil a violent pull towards midwicket region, beaten by the pace variation and now it's getting tougher and tougher for Bangaldesh!
Over the wicket, back of a length and floating outside off, slammed on the rise and Rashid almost pulled off a worldie, backtracked and got his fingetips on it, splendid effort
Around the wicket, tremendous riposte and a fiery sendoff! On a length and sends it whizzing in the corridor, flirts with it and nicks it through to the keeper, was trying to go for a big booming cover drive! Looks crestfallen while taking the long walk back to the dugout. Another twist in the tale!
Strays on the pads and gets punished! Length down the leg-side, puts. bat on ball and fetches a boundary with minimal hassle, loose from Omarzai
Over the wicket, dug in short and shapes it back from outside off, pulls it
Omarzai back into the attack
Castled! Gets the big fish! Slowed it up a touch and got it to turn back a bit towards middle, he was shaping up for an almighty heave and missed it completely! Ball kept a touch low and turned back sharply, he was quick through the air too
Bjorn: "This Afghan team needs to find a replacement for Nabi, for the day he decides to retire. Man's a legend. You needs quick runs, he's there. You need some stability, he is there. You need wickets or dot balls, he is there. What can't he do?"
Quicker delivery going on with the arm into his pads, unable to work it away
Zubair Islam : "Bad decision to bring back Nabi... Rashid should have bowled "
Tight legbreak onto the stumps, opens the face to chop it down to point
Tossed up and hung away outside off, flashes a cut and finds the man at short third
Under-edge goes trundling past the keeper, another attempted pull on a google
Over the wicket, googly just outside off, swivels and tries a pull, couldn't quite time it well
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Bangladesh, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|Bangladesh led the 3-match series 2-0
|Match number
|T20I no. 3498
|Match days
|3 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
|T20I debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 20 • BAN 150/8Bangladesh won by 2 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|2
|7
|lbw
|2
|5
|caught
|18
|14
|lbw
|32
|25
|caught
|33
|22
|not out
|31
|21
|bowled
|10
|11
|caught
|4
|2
|bowled
|2
|2
|not out
|11
|6
|Extras
|(w 5)
|Total
|150(8 wkts; 19.1 ovs)