Matches (10)
IND v WI (1)
AFG vs BAN (1)
Women's World Cup (2)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
NZ vs AUS (1)
Irani Cup (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)

New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I at Mount Maunganui, NZ vs AUS, Oct 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Mount Maunganui, October 04, 2025, Australia tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Australia FlagAustralia
Today, 6:15 AM
4h:17m
Summary
Bet
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
AUS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 14:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TL Seifert
10 M • 360 Runs • 51.43 Avg • 168.22 SR
TB Robinson
4 M • 191 Runs • 191 Avg • 144.69 SR
TH David
8 M • 303 Runs • 75.75 Avg • 207.53 SR
MR Marsh
10 M • 264 Runs • 29.33 Avg • 154.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Duffy
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 12.85 SR
MJ Henry
6 M • 12 Wkts • 8.62 Econ • 9.16 SR
BJ Dwarshuis
8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.97 Econ • 12.8 SR
A Zampa
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.97 Econ • 16.15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
AUS
Player
Role
Michael Bracewell (c)
Batting Allrounder
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Zakary Foulkes 
Allrounder
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Bevon Jacobs 
Middle order Batter
Kyle Jamieson 
Bowler
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
Ben Sears 
Bowler
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ish Sodhi 
Bowler
Match details
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3499
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days4 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
Australia in New Zealand News

Rain allows only 13 balls; Australia retain Chappell-Hadlee Trophy

Australia were 16 for 1 off 2.1 overs before rain ended the game after rain earlier in the day had delayed the start

Rain allows only 13 balls; Australia retain Chappell-Hadlee Trophy

Jamieson: 'Screws and wire doesn't make you bulletproof'

The fast bowler conceded his first return from injury was rushed and he has sought outside advice to help his latest comeback

Jamieson: 'Screws and wire doesn't make you bulletproof'

Robinson's 'bittersweet' century after unexpected opportunity

The top-order batter knows he is in a selection race ahead of next year's T20 World Cup

Robinson's 'bittersweet' century after unexpected opportunity

Marsh outmuscles Robinson as Australia cruise past NZ in first T20I

Australia won with 21 balls to spare as New Zealand's early batting troubles meant their total was far too less

Marsh outmuscles Robinson as Australia cruise past NZ in first T20I

Ravindra out of Australia series after 'major laceration'

The batter collided with a boundary board during fielding practice ahead of the T20Is

Ravindra out of Australia series after 'major laceration'
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question