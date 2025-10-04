Matches (10)
IND v WI (1)
AFG vs BAN (1)
Women's World Cup (2)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
NZ vs AUS (1)
Irani Cup (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I at Mount Maunganui, NZ vs AUS, Oct 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (N), Mount Maunganui, October 04, 2025, Australia tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
AUS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
W
W
W
L
NR
Australia
W
L
W
W
NR
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 14:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ10 M • 360 Runs • 51.43 Avg • 168.22 SR
4 M • 191 Runs • 191 Avg • 144.69 SR
AUS8 M • 303 Runs • 75.75 Avg • 207.53 SR
AUS10 M • 264 Runs • 29.33 Avg • 154.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 12.85 SR
NZ6 M • 12 Wkts • 8.62 Econ • 9.16 SR
AUS8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.97 Econ • 12.8 SR
AUS9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.97 Econ • 16.15 SR
Squad
NZ
AUS
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3499
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|4 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
Australia in New Zealand News
Rain allows only 13 balls; Australia retain Chappell-Hadlee Trophy
Australia were 16 for 1 off 2.1 overs before rain ended the game after rain earlier in the day had delayed the start
Jamieson: 'Screws and wire doesn't make you bulletproof'
The fast bowler conceded his first return from injury was rushed and he has sought outside advice to help his latest comeback
Robinson's 'bittersweet' century after unexpected opportunity
The top-order batter knows he is in a selection race ahead of next year's T20 World Cup
Marsh outmuscles Robinson as Australia cruise past NZ in first T20I
Australia won with 21 balls to spare as New Zealand's early batting troubles meant their total was far too less