Tasmania vs Queensland, 1st Match at Brisbane, Sheffield Shield, Oct 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
1st Match, Brisbane, October 04 - 07, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Current RR: 3.65
• Min. Ov. Rem: 67
• Last 10 ov (RR): 47/0 (4.70)
Match centre Ground time: 11:58
end of over 2311 runs
TAS: 84/3CRR: 3.65
Jordan Silk25 (28b 4x4)
Jake Weatherald43 (67b 5x4)
Benji Floros 4-0-24-1
Michael Neser 7-0-21-1
22.6
•
Floros to Silk, no run
22.5
•
Floros to Silk, no run
22.4
2
Floros to Silk, 2 runs
22.3
4
Floros to Silk, FOUR runs
22.2
1
Floros to Weatherald, 1 run
22.1
4
Floros to Weatherald, FOUR runs
end of over 226 runs
TAS: 73/3CRR: 3.31
Jordan Silk19 (24b 3x4)
Jake Weatherald38 (65b 4x4)
Michael Neser 7-0-21-1
Gurinder Sandhu 6-2-15-1
21.6
•
Neser to Silk, no run
21.5
1
Neser to Weatherald, 1 run
21.4
1
Neser to Silk, 1 run
21.3
•
Neser to Silk, no run
21.2
4
Neser to Silk, FOUR runs
21.1
•
Neser to Silk, no run
end of over 211 run
TAS: 67/3CRR: 3.19
Jake Weatherald37 (64b 4x4)
Jordan Silk14 (19b 2x4)
Gurinder Sandhu 6-2-15-1
Michael Neser 6-0-15-1
20.6
•
Sandhu to Weatherald, no run
20.5
•
Sandhu to Weatherald, no run
20.4
•
Sandhu to Weatherald, no run
20.3
1
Sandhu to Silk, 1 run
20.2
•
Sandhu to Silk, no run
20.1
•
Sandhu to Silk, no run
end of over 202 runs
TAS: 66/3CRR: 3.30
Jake Weatherald37 (61b 4x4)
Jordan Silk13 (16b 2x4)
Michael Neser 6-0-15-1
Gurinder Sandhu 5-2-14-1
19.6
•
Neser to Weatherald, no run
19.5
•
Neser to Weatherald, no run
Match details
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|Toss
|Tasmania, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|4,5,6,7 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
|FC debut
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Tasmania Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|7
|22
|not out
|43
|67
|bowled
|6
|16
|caught
|0
|5
|not out
|25
|28
|Extras
|(lb 3)
|Total
|84(3 wkts; 23 ovs)
