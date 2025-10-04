Matches (10)
IND v WI (1)
AFG vs BAN (1)
Women's World Cup (2)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
NZ vs AUS (2)
Irani Cup (1)
Sheffield Shield (2)

Tasmania vs Queensland, 1st Match at Brisbane, Sheffield Shield, Oct 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
1st Match, Brisbane, October 04 - 07, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Tasmania FlagTasmania
(23 ov) 84/3
Queensland FlagQueensland

Day 1 - Tasmania chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.65
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 67
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 47/0 (4.70)
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Jake Weatherald* 
(lhb)
43675064.179 (20b)26 (33b)
Jordan Silk 
(rhb)
25284089.286 (6b)21 (27b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Michael Neser 
(rmf)
702113.002810-
Benji Floros 
(rf)
402416.001340-
MatRunsHSAve
74506419837.79
104588418132.69
MatWktsBBIAve
1144007/3223.71
221/2447.00
 Last BatCaleb Jewell 0 (5b) FOW33/3 (11.5 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 11:58
end of over 2311 runs
TAS: 84/3CRR: 3.65 
Jordan Silk25 (28b 4x4)
Jake Weatherald43 (67b 5x4)
Benji Floros 4-0-24-1
Michael Neser 7-0-21-1
22.6
Floros to Silk, no run
22.5
Floros to Silk, no run
22.4
2
Floros to Silk, 2 runs
22.3
4
Floros to Silk, FOUR runs
22.2
1
Floros to Weatherald, 1 run
22.1
4
Floros to Weatherald, FOUR runs
end of over 226 runs
TAS: 73/3CRR: 3.31 
Jordan Silk19 (24b 3x4)
Jake Weatherald38 (65b 4x4)
Michael Neser 7-0-21-1
Gurinder Sandhu 6-2-15-1
21.6
Neser to Silk, no run
21.5
1
Neser to Weatherald, 1 run
21.4
1
Neser to Silk, 1 run
21.3
Neser to Silk, no run
21.2
4
Neser to Silk, FOUR runs
21.1
Neser to Silk, no run
end of over 211 run
TAS: 67/3CRR: 3.19 
Jake Weatherald37 (64b 4x4)
Jordan Silk14 (19b 2x4)
Gurinder Sandhu 6-2-15-1
Michael Neser 6-0-15-1
20.6
Sandhu to Weatherald, no run
20.5
Sandhu to Weatherald, no run
20.4
Sandhu to Weatherald, no run
20.3
1
Sandhu to Silk, 1 run
20.2
Sandhu to Silk, no run
20.1
Sandhu to Silk, no run
end of over 202 runs
TAS: 66/3CRR: 3.30 
Jake Weatherald37 (61b 4x4)
Jordan Silk13 (16b 2x4)
Michael Neser 6-0-15-1
Gurinder Sandhu 5-2-14-1
19.6
Neser to Weatherald, no run
19.5
Neser to Weatherald, no run
Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
TossTasmania, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days4,5,6,7 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
FC debut
Hugh Weibgen
Hugh Weibgen
Nikhil Chaudhary
Nikhil Chaudhary
Umpires
Australia
Sam Nogajski
Australia
Troy Penman
Match Referee
Australia
Kepler Wessels
Tasmania Innings
Player NameRB
N Radhakrishnan
caught722
J Weatherald
not out4367
TP Ward
bowled616
CP Jewell
caught05
JC Silk
not out2528
Extras(lb 3)
Total84(3 wkts; 23 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
NSW-----
QLD-----
SOA-----
TAS-----
VIC-----
WA-----
Full Table