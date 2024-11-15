Matches (37)
Queensland vs Tasmania, 12th Match at Brisbane, Sheffield Shield, Nov 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Brisbane, November 15 - 18, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Queensland FlagQueensland
Tasmania FlagTasmania
Tomorrow
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 10:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Clayton
10 M • 541 Runs • 33.81 Avg • 40.1 SR
BR McDermott
7 M • 537 Runs • 53.7 Avg • 57.67 SR
BJ Webster
9 M • 705 Runs • 47 Avg • 65.82 SR
JR Doran
10 M • 632 Runs • 35.11 Avg • 50.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MT Steketee
8 M • 30 Wkts • 3.4 Econ • 50.1 SR
MJ Swepson
10 M • 24 Wkts • 3.36 Econ • 82.25 SR
GT Bell
8 M • 35 Wkts • 2.6 Econ • 46.74 SR
BJ Webster
9 M • 25 Wkts • 3.12 Econ • 56.48 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Series
Season2024/25
Match days15,16,17,18 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News

Neser looks set to be unavailable until after the Brisbane Test but Richardson is closing in on a Sheffield Shield return

Defending champions Western Australia completed an innings win to put them top of the table

The legspinner went through Victoria's resistance in dramatic style late on the final day

Patterson completed a very successful return to the Sheffield Shield side with twin half-centuries

Jake Lehmann and Alex Carey made important second-innings runs to leave Victoria a tough chase

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
WA320119.25
SOA320118.64
VIC311111.94
QLD30127.44
NSW30126.35
TAS30216
Full Table