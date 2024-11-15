Matches (37)
Queensland vs Tasmania, 12th Match at Brisbane, Sheffield Shield, Nov 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match, Brisbane, November 15 - 18, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Queensland
L
L
D
L
D
Tasmania
L
L
D
L
L
Ground time: 10:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
QLD10 M • 541 Runs • 33.81 Avg • 40.1 SR
QLD7 M • 537 Runs • 53.7 Avg • 57.67 SR
TAS9 M • 705 Runs • 47 Avg • 65.82 SR
TAS10 M • 632 Runs • 35.11 Avg • 50.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
QLD8 M • 30 Wkts • 3.4 Econ • 50.1 SR
10 M • 24 Wkts • 3.36 Econ • 82.25 SR
TAS8 M • 35 Wkts • 2.6 Econ • 46.74 SR
TAS9 M • 25 Wkts • 3.12 Econ • 56.48 SR
Squad
QLD
TAS
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|Allrounder
Match details
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|15,16,17,18 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
