Stumps Tasmania 394 for 5 (Weatherald 186, Doran 101, Ward 51, Whitney 2-103) vs Queensland

Jake Doran scored his fifth first-class century before hurt Tasmania's quest for an outright Sheffield Shield victory over Queensland.

Doran, the 27-year-old, resumed day two on his overnight score of 86, and made 101 in 112 balls as the Tigers progressed to a commanding 394 for 5.

Only 9.1 overs were possible on Saturday before driving rain settled in above Allan Border Field and continued until play was called off mid-afternoon.

Day-one hero Jake Weatherald (186) had only added one to his overnight score when he played back to a full Mitchell Swepson legspinner and was trapped in front.

Doran brought up his century off 101 deliveries with a delightful late cut off Bryce Street to the third boundary.

The new ball moved around under heavy skies and Mark Steketee troubled Doran before luring him into a drive that was snaffled by wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson.

Beau Webster (17 not out) was looking composed but unable to kick on due to the weather.