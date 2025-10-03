Sri Lanka need to find their best against brute force Australia

Big picture: Sri Lanka need to up their game

If there were even the faintest doubt about who the favourites for the 2025 Women's World Cup were, they were put to bed as swiftly as an Ashleigh Gardner blade swing after Australia's dominant win over New Zealand in their tournament opener.

In Indore, Australia started fast and stumbled, but like an unrelenting force, they just kept coming. In the end, their victory was less about outplaying New Zealand and more about brute-forcing the result. As far as early tournament markers go, it was an impressive one.

Against India in their opener, Sri Lanka too set an early marker of the sort of side they are. They had India reeling at 124 for 6 but then proceeded to drop each of the next four chances that came their way to let the hosts claw themselves back into the contest and register a fairly comprehensive win eventually. Discipline followed by indiscipline; bad undoing the good.

Sri Lanka have not played an ODI against Australia since 2019, but they know what they need to do. Resilience has been a buzzword for Chamari Athapaththu , and in that sense it's clear that any lingering hang-ups from that opening defeat will be well behind them come Saturday. But execution might be the more pertinent declaration if they're to show their best selves against the defending champions.

With free entry being granted to the stadium, Sri Lanka will also be hoping for substantial home support. They're also very familiar with the Khettarama surface, as the high-performance centre where the national players train is located there. So while Sri Lanka have never beaten Australia in an ODI, the conditions for an upset are nevertheless in place.

Form guide

Australia WWLWW (last five ODIs most recent first)

Sri Lanka LLLWW

Vishmi Gunaratne's form is a concern for Sri Lanka • ACC

In the spotlight: Ashleigh Gardner and Vishmi Gunaratne

Like the surprise manifestation of a final boss' second health bar after you think you've finally got them beat, Ashleigh Gardner sits spearheading Australia's lower middle order. Her 115 off 83 against New Zealand served to highlight not just the resilience of this Australian outfit, but their entire aura. While her role is a challenging one, it's invaluable in that it affords the licence for those above her to play with freedom, while allowing her to provide guidance to those below her. And it means that while she is at the crease, Australia are never beat.

In August 2024, Vishmi Gunaratne struck her maiden ODI hundred against Ireland. Her three innings in the lead-up to that read 40, 50, 44. But in ten innings since then, she has not been able to cross 36 . While Athapaththu would be the obvious pick for this section, if Sri Lanka are to challenge Australia, they need the rest of their batting to chip in in a big way. Gunaratne has been out of sorts, but Sri Lanka will be banking on her rediscovering her groove even though it's her first ODI against Australia.

Team news: Brown or Schutt?

Australia are unlikely to make any changes to the batting, though it remains to be seen if Darcie Brown continues in place of Megan Schutt.

Australia (probable): 1 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 2 Phoebe Litchfield, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Beth Mooney, 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Tahlia McGrath, 8 Sophie Molineux, 9 Kim Garth, 10 Alana King, 11 Darcie Brown

Sri Lanka played their first-choice XI against India, and it's unlikely there will be any changes.

Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Hasini Perera, 2 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 3 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 4 Vishmi Gunaratne, 5 Kavisha Dilhari, 6 Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), 7 Nilakshika Silva, 8 Sugandika Kumari, 9 Inoka Ranaweera, 10 Achini Kulasuriya, 11 Udeshika Prabodhani

Ashleigh Gardner scored a brilliant hundred against New Zealand • Getty Images

Pitch and conditions: Rain could play spoilsport

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium has traditionally offered up an even contest between bat and ball. However, efforts have been made recently to make it more batting-friendly, so there may not be as much in it for the spinners as usual. As for the weather, there is a distinct chance of rain in Colombo throughout the afternoon.

Stats and trivia: Australia 11-0 Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have lost each of their 11 ODIs against Australia.

Athapaththu is 80 runs away from 4000 ODI runs.

Gardner's 51 wickets are the most by an Australian since the 2022 World Cup. They are the joint-third-most in that period among all players.

Quotes

"The beauty of a World Cup is you play every different side and you have to prepare. You don't really get time to learn. You've got to come out firing. But I think our group's got some awesome heads on our shoulders and we are able to assess conditions and adapt to whatever's thrown at us."

Australian opener Phoebe Litchfield on handling the challenges of a World Cup