SL Women vs AUS Women, 5th Match at Colombo, Women's World Cup, Oct 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match (D/N), Colombo (RPS), October 04, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
Today
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Australia WomenAustralia Women
110021.780
5
Sri Lanka WomenSri Lanka Women
10100-1.255
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
H Samarawickrama
10 M • 413 Runs • 51.63 Avg • 76.48 SR
NND Silva
10 M • 256 Runs • 32 Avg • 81.26 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 460 Runs • 57.5 Avg • 104.07 SR
A Sutherland
9 M • 392 Runs • 56 Avg • 105.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AMCJK Athapaththu
9 M • 12 Wkts • 4.79 Econ • 36.75 SR
D Vihanga
4 M • 11 Wkts • 5.31 Econ • 21.27 SR
AM King
10 M • 19 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 20.42 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 13 Wkts • 4.96 Econ • 33.76 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL-W
AUS-W
Player
Role
Chamari Athapaththu (c)
Batting Allrounder
Anushka Sanjeewani (vc)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kavisha Dilhari 
Batting Allrounder
Imesha Dulani 
Batter
Vishmi Gunaratne 
Batter
Achini Kulasuriya 
Bowler
Sugandika Kumari 
Bowler
Malki Madara 
Bowler
Hasini Perera 
Middle order Batter
Piumi Wathsala 
Batting Allrounder
Udeshika Prabodhani 
Bowler
Inoka Ranaweera 
Bowler
Harshitha Samarawickrama 
Top order Batter
Nilakshika Silva 
Middle order Batter
Dewmi Vihanga 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberWODI no. 1491
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
Match days4 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
ICC Women's World Cup

