SL Women vs AUS Women, 5th Match at Colombo, Women's World Cup, Oct 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match (D/N), Colombo (RPS), October 04, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
Last five matches
SL Women
W
W
L
L
L
AUS Women
W
W
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 413 Runs • 51.63 Avg • 76.48 SR
SL-W10 M • 256 Runs • 32 Avg • 81.26 SR
AUS-W10 M • 460 Runs • 57.5 Avg • 104.07 SR
AUS-W9 M • 392 Runs • 56 Avg • 105.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SL-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 4.79 Econ • 36.75 SR
SL-W4 M • 11 Wkts • 5.31 Econ • 21.27 SR
AUS-W10 M • 19 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 20.42 SR
AUS-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 4.96 Econ • 33.76 SR
Squad
SL-W
AUS-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|WODI no. 1491
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
|Match days
|4 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
