Molineux's return sets up Australia selection squeeze

Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke is prepared to face some "tough" selection calls ahead of the team's opening ODI World Cup match against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The defending champions completed their preparations with a four-wicket defeat against England in Bengaluru, but Nitschke was not too concerned by the result as Australia utilised a rejigged batting order. At 127 for 2 in the 16th over, they were on course for a huge total. But when Ashleigh Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield , who raced to 71 off 48 balls, fell in the space of four balls to legspinner Sarah Glenn, the middle order stumbled.

The match saw left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux in action for the first time since last December after she sat out the series against India to complete the final stages of her recovery from knee surgery. She made 5 off 10 balls and claimed 1 for 37, but prior to heading to India captain Alyssa Healy had indicated that Molineux would be a first-choice pick if she proved her fitness.

That would leave a likely decision to be made between the two legspinners, Georgia Wareham and Alana King , when it comes to the final XI against New Zealand in Indore.

"Just to see her [Molineux] out there was fantastic," Nitschke said. "It's been close on 12 months, but just to have her out there bowling again, that's a really good thing for us and our squad.

"I guess we'll sit down in the next couple of days and assess everything and see how we line up. I think we're going to be faced with some pretty tough calls throughout the whole tournament. We've got a really good squad here. You know, everyone's sort of at some point played really well, so we've got some decisions to make for sure."

The selectors will also need to make a call on the make-up of the pace attack. Nitschke praised an "excellent" performance from Darcie Brown , who took 1 for 30 in six overs against England after returning from a back spasm, but Megan Schutt and Kim Garth would appear the first-choice pair.

Georgia Voll, who is averaging 63.50 across her first five ODIs, appears likely to be the frontline batter to miss out. Allrounder Heather Graham, who has replaced the injured Grace Harris , neither batted or bowled against England.

Georgia Voll might be the top-order batter to miss out • Getty Images

Nitschke conceded Australia had not played Glenn "particularly well" but that it was a question of shot selection rather than needing to temper the aggressive approach which has been a hallmark of the team's recent ODI batting.

Having faced India in three full ODIs earlier in the month, Nitschke believed Australia, who only opted for one extra warm-up match rather than the two they could have had, would go into the World Cup battle-hardened.

"I think the bilateral series against India was a hard-fought series in some tough bowling conditions and a real challenge. So I thought that was excellent prep," she said. "We come out here tonight, [in] slightly different conditions, a red-clay pitch as opposed to some black soil that we were playing on in the bilateral, so certainly have been exposed to some different conditions and learnt a lot and have to adapt to that.