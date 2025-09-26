Australia remain the team to beat as they look for their eighth title

In part two of our team-by-team preview of the 2025 Women's World Cup, defending champions Australia are clear favourites ahead of a chasing pack including Pakistan, T20 title holders New Zealand and co-hosts Sri Lanka. Part one featured India, England, South Africa and Bangladesh.

Australia

Australia , the defending champions, start overwhelming favourites again having lost only a handful of matches since dominating the last World Cup in 2022.

There has been a little bit of transition within the team over the four years since with the retirements of Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes, while Jess Jonassen has lost her place as a first-choice member of the squad.

Australia's major issue at the 2025 World Cup , if there really is one, has been balancing the side with their abundance of talent. They have four allrounders in their top seven, who can all bat in the top five, and their six specialist bowlers have a legitimate claim to play every match. The fitness of Sophie Molineux is a watching brief but her return from injury creates a good headache, as adding a left-arm orthodox spinner into the attack looks more balanced than playing two legspinners - Georgia Wareham and Alana King.

Skipper Alyssa Healy again will be a key figure, as she was in 2022, but has a heavy workload coming off a stress fracture in her foot. Her injury in the 2024 T20 World Cup proved extremely costly when Australia suffered a rare semi-final defeat.

Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield, just two of the many allrounders in the Australia side • Getty Images

Squad

Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Key player

In a line-up of match-winners, Ashleigh Gardner looms as one of Australia's most important figures. As the only offspinner in Australia's spin quartet, she provides crucial balance to the attack and can play a holding or attacking role bowling both in and outside the powerplay. She has dismissed the world's No. 1 ODI batter Smriti Mandhana five times in ODI cricket and will be a crucial match-up when the two teams meet in Visakhapatnam on October 12. Gardner also won Australia three ODIs with the bat last summer after the top-order stumbled, including smashing a maiden international century against England.

Predicted finish

Champions. For the eighth time. Unless something dramatic happens, either in the lead-up to the tournament or during it, it's difficult to see Australia not winning the trophy. - Alex Malcolm

Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu holds the key for co-hosts Sri Lanka • SLC

For much of this decade, one of Sri Lanka's major problems has been sustaining a healthy cricket schedule. Once again, in 2025, Sri Lanka Cricket has put only a bare-bones schedule in place for the top women's team. Since the start of this year, they've had just eight ODIs on the books, with one of those games having been rained out. Their record even in those matches has not been especially heartening - Sri Lanka have lost five of the seven matches that yielded a result.

Still, on familiar surfaces, Sri Lanka feel they have a fighting chance. More than that, they believe they have something to fight for. This will likely by Chamari Athapaththu's last World Cup in ODIs - the format she has most excelled in. Inoka Ranaweera, the 39-year-old spin-bowling mainstay in the Sri Lanka attack for more than a decade, is also unlikely to play another World Cup in this format.

There is a rebuild on the horizon, but before that, the team is desperate to send off this generation with a strong performance. With the likes of Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, and Kavisha Dilhari having developed significantly as batters over the past three years, there is more support for Athapaththu than she has had in the last two World Cups.

Squad

Chamari Athapaththu (capt.), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya

Key player