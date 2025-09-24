Kate Cross questions future after losing England contract

Cross revealed that England Women's head coach Charlotte Edwards and director of cricket Jonathan Finch had told her during a post-season appraisal in August that her central contract wouldn't be renewed, after playing 102 matches for her country across formats in an international career spanning nearly 12 years.

No Balls, the podcast that she co-hosts with best friend and former team-mate "I had my appraisal with Lot and Finchy, our director of cricket, and they just told me that I'm not going to get my England contract renewed next year," Cross said in a pre-recorded segment for the latest episode of, the podcast that she co-hosts with best friend and former team-mate Alex Hartley. "So as of October this year, 2025, I will not be a professional cricketer for England anymore."

"I was dreading saying that, I feel sick," Cross added in the episode released on Tuesday.

Cross had her appraisal in early August, on the eve of the Hundred, in which she was ultimately part of the Northern Superchargers side that won the title , and learned of her World Cup omission partway through the tournament. She also revealed that Edwards had approached her after the Hundred to be a reserve for the World Cup.

"I had a phonecall with Lottie at the end of the Hundred where she was like: 'Look if you're willing, can you keep training through October? Because if an injury goes down to one of the seamers, we are going to need you.' That's the bit I'm finding tough, because the end point isn't now for me," Cross said. "I'm back at Old Trafford next week bowling. It's not been great. But I also have to think if an injury does go down, I have to go and be ready to play for England in a World Cup."

Cross claimed two wickets in the Hundred final to help power Northern Superchargers to the title • Julian Finney/Getty Images

With England Women's central contracts due to be announced in December, Cross said she had a bad feeling about her future at the end of England's home ODI series with India, which the hosts lost 2-1 in late July.

"I started the India series opening the bowling for England as vice-captain, and I finished that series not even making the 13 that was named the night before, for the squad to play in that last ODI," Cross said. "Lottie said to me, in a chat the day before the game, that it was a must-win game and I'm not part of the 13. As a cricketer who's always prided myself on being a reliable bowler for your captain, who would hopefully stand up in big moments and do what I've done for a while for England, that was pretty tough to hear. I felt like a lot of trust had been lost quite quickly.

"I'm not daft, I'm old enough and wise enough, and been around the block plenty of times to know that something's happened there that might mean my future is maybe in a little bit of jeopardy.

"When I came out of that India series, I felt a little bit lost and I didn't feel like Lottie trusted me that much, having started the series where I did. I even said to Lottie, 'I'm not daft, I know I didn't bowl great (in the first ODI) at Southampton'. I didn't feel like it was a droppable offence, but I know that wasn't me at my best."

Cross wondered whether the back injury that she sustained in South Africa last year meant she had "lost a little bit of something". Though she remained with the squad for England's subsequent Ashes campaign in Australia, she didn't play a match as England were whitewashed by seven matches to none.

"That's the stuff that you come to terms with, I guess, but I don't quite feel like that's the case," she said. "I feel like I still have a lot to give the team and I know everyone that gets pushed out will say that, they'll say that they always still felt like they've got stuff to give.

"I'm so aware that my international career had to come to an end at some point, and it was going to be unlikely that I'd get to do it on my terms, because not many people get the privilege of finishing it on their terms. So I always knew that this would be probably how it was done, that I wouldn't be ready for it.

"But I think it's just the speed of it. I honestly think in a couple of months' time, a couple of years' time, I might look back and be really pleased at how quickly it all happened, so I've not had to do that year of getting phased out and doing drinks and stuff like that. But I'm also sat here questioning whether I want to play cricket again."

With all this going on, Cross was also part of the Lancashire side which won the inaugural Metro Bank One Day Cup Women's title on Sunday. She was unsure whether she would seek out a domestic contract for next year and said she would spend the winter away from the game deciding what she wanted to do.

"Lottie has, to be fair to her, kept reaching out saying, 'can we have a chat?' and I'm like, there's no point for me yet because I don't know what to say," Cross said. "I don't have anything to say to you that's going to make me feel better.