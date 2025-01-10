Kate Cross in Ashes fitness race after revealing disc bulge issue

Kate Cross says she is doing all she can to be fit for Sunday's opening Ashes fixture in Sydney as she continues her return from a back injury.

Cross, England's hugely experienced and reliable seamer, broke down with back spasms during the third ODI in South Africa last month and missed the subsequent Test. Further scans upon returning home revealed a slightly bulging disc and she sat out of the sole Ashes warm-up, against a Governor General's XI, which was washed out in the 29th over on Thursday, to continue building up to a return to play.

"It's been a bit of a frustrating one and I'm the kind of person that's not used to having injuries," Cross told ESPNcricinfo when asked how her recovery was progressing, and whether she was on track to play the first ODI at North Sydney Oval.

"!t's been a bit of a tough period but it's just one of them. I've just got to take it day by day, taking each day as it comes really, and seeing what I can and can't do. But obviously the Ashes is such a huge series, I'm desperate to play a part in it, so just working really hard."

Cross is one a handful of players remaining from the England squad which last won the Ashes on Australian soil in 2014 alongside Danni Wyatt-Hodge, captain Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones.

As such, she can provide a wealth of advice to England's younger players but she would obviously rather help out on the field. Making her Test debut at Perth during the 2013-14 series, she played a key role by taking three wickets in each innings, including three for none in seven balls in Australia's fourth innings, as they ultimately fell 61 runs short of their 185-run target.

Cross who is part of the ODI and Test squads for this series, bowled in the nets at Cricket Central in Sydney on Thursday and Jon Lewis, England Women's head coach, expected some clarity on her fitness to play in the coming days.

"I had another scan when I got back to the UK and there was a tiny, tiny, tiny little disc bulge in my back and a little bit of fluid in there," Cross said. "I had an epidural over the Christmas period to try and settle it all down. Back injuries can be a little bit unpredictable so I'm just working through it all each day.

"It's always frustrating to have an injury and especially an injury that that stops me doing my job. When it's something that physically keeps you from bowling, then that's what I've found a little bit more difficult.

"I'm still really lucky that we've got the best science and medicine team available and I'm out in Australia working really hard to try and get as fit as possible as quickly as possible. If I get to play some cricket, brilliant. If I don't, then I'm hopefully still able to contribute off the pitch as well and help what is quite a youngish bowling attack."

A key part of that young attack is quick Lauren Filer , who endured a difficult outing during the warm-up game at a soggy North Sydney Oval, losing her footing multiple times in delivery. But Cross was confident the problem was more about the conditions than Filer's rhythm or action.

"I've not spoken to her but it was just so wet," Cross said. "I think it probably goes to show that we shouldn't have started in those conditions, especially so close to an Ashes series, starting on Sunday on the same ground.

Cross played a vital role in the 2013-14 Ashes Test win • Getty Images

"We were really aware that, every time it rained, the pitch for Sunday was getting wet. So I think it was the literal footing underneath her. I don't think it's anything to do with rhythm or her run-up or anything like that. I think it was just the conditions on the day. She's a bit like Mark Wood anyway, isn't she? She sometimes finds herself on the deck, so I'm sure she'll be absolutely fine."

Filer's raw pace surprised Australia at times on her international debut in the 2023 Ashes Test but, in the prevailing conditions, it was England's spinners who did all the damage this week.

Left-armer Sophie Ecclestone , the leader of England's spin attack, claimed three wickets, crucially breaking a 91-run opening stand between Australia captain Alyssa Healy and newcomer Georgia Voll, the latter impressing with a half-century to further press her case for selection in a packed top order.