England wait on Kate Cross fitness as one-off Test match looms

England will make a late decision on Kate Cross' s fitness for the one-off Test against South Africa in Bloemfontein, but have opted to play an extra seamer either way, as thoughts begin to turn to their upcoming Ashes challenge in January.

Cross, England's senior seamer, bowled just five balls in Wednesday's third ODI at Potchefstroom before leaving the field with a back spasm. She will attempt to bowl in the nets on Saturday, but if she's not deemed fit enough to take part, Ryana MacDonald-Gay - who was drafted into the Test squad as cover - will make her Test debut, with Sophia Dunkley set to miss out among the batters.

Speaking on the eve of the contest, captain Heather Knight admitted her team had to balance their desire to cap a successful tour of South Africa against the challenge that awaits in Australia. And Cross, who was instrumental in England's Ashes Test win in Perth in 2013-14, remains a key part of that consideration.

"We'll have to wait and see," Knight said. "Obviously, she went down in that first ODI, and it's pretty rare to see Kate in that much pain. So we'll have to see how that reacts. She'll try and have a little bowl today, try and get a couple of spells in, and then we'll make a call based on what we think is best for the team.

"Obviously we've got a huge amount of cricket coming up as well, so that's going be at the forefront [of our thoughts]. Kate's such a key player for us in one-day cricket and Test cricket. We want to give her the biggest chance, because she's so desperate to play Test cricket, but we feel like our seam bowlers are going to be so important over the next month, so we want to really look after them.

"So, "I don't know" is the honest answer, but if she doesn't play, we'll obviously miss her."

The upcoming Test will be South Africa's first on home soil in 22 years, and Knight - who still considers the format to be her favourite despite the scarcity of opportunity - said her players were all excited at the prospect of "pulling the whites back on". The challenge of switching mindsets from white-ball to red-ball cricket, however, would be the biggest factor for the coming four days.

"From my own experiences, I absolutely love playing red-ball cricket," Knight said. "It's such a test, such a challenge, and something that I love doing … the mental challenge, the repetition of skills, adapting to so many different situations that you might face. I absolutely love it.

"But honestly, in the build-up to the Test, everyone was like, 'right, what do I do, how do I learn? How to develop?' Picking a team is pretty hard, just because you're going on minimal information, from white-ball cricket or from a Test match that was maybe a year ago.

"So it's quite hard thing to prepare for. Mentally, it's about getting clarity around how you're going to play. I don't think that should differ hugely from your one-day mindset, it's just doing things for a little bit longer and managing situations that change in a game a little bit better.

"You have to be okay sometimes with not scoring, and having to soak up pressure for a little bit longer. But also I want the girls have that mindset that, when we get a chance to really put the pressure back on the opposition, can we move the game forward at a rate of knots?"

The two teams last faced each other in a Test match at Taunton in 2022, where Marizanne Kapp made a brilliant 150 to set her team up for a hard-fought draw.

"She's certainly high-class, she's a key player for them," Knight said. "We have our plans to try and get her out. Laura [Wolvaardt]'s got potential to bat long and score some big runs as well, so she's another key player. We want real clarity about how we want to go about it, then it's about adapting to how they're playing the game in the moment as well."

Despite the proximity of the Ashes, where the Test will be held for the first time at the vast MCG, Knight insisted England's focus was all in the "here-and-now".

"We're totally focused on this Test match. It's been in the calendar, and it's something that the girls have highlighted that they really want to play in and really want to do well. Any chance to play a Test match is really cool.